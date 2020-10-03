The secret is out on the Shenango High football team.
The Wildcats scored the first eight touchdowns of the game en route to a 48-7 rout of visiting Burgettstown on Friday night.
The game’s one casualty was Wildcats’ kicker Aidan Johnston, whose miss of a point-after attempt just before the half broke a lengthy record of 40 in a row dating back to the Mohawk game last year.
“It hit the upright on the left,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said. “He doesn’t miss, he’s pretty much automatic. We’re proud of him.”
The Wildcats are now 4-0 in the Big Seven Conference, 3-0 overall.
The Blue Devils are 1-3, 1-3.
“We’re pretty excited for the kids,” Graham said. “They’re doing it for each other. Our first-team defense still hasn’t given up a point.
“That’s how you build a program, you start with defense. That is one of the things Wilmington did to build its program. We’re learning to do it that way.”
Graham said that playing in Class A this season has helped as well.
“This is where we belong,” he said.
Tino Campoli was 6 for 9 for 143 yards through the air. Reis Watkins rushed for 169 yards on 17 carries.
Hunter Lively rushed for 78 yards on two carries.
