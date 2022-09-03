The Neshannock High and Laurel football teams had a back-and-forth game on Friday that resulted in double overtime.
Neshannock's Braden Huff grabbed an interception in the second overtime to seal the deal on a nonconference victory over the visiting Spartans, 41-34.
"It feels amazing," Huff said of the interception. "I mean, do what I had to do to win the game. I think we did pretty good but we started off slow but we picked it up at the end."
Neshannock (2-0) coach, Fred Mozzocio, commented on the sought-after victory.
"We wanted to take it back. Laurel had our number the last two years, guess what," Mozzocio said. "They're a great program, they're always well-coached, they're always physical and these are the type of games we play against each other. I told (Brian Cooper) after the game, even when we were flipping the coin for overtime, I said, 'Coach (Frank) Bongivengo Sr. and coach (George) Miles, they're proud sitting up there watching this game tonight.'"
Prior to the interception by Huff, his older brother, Jonny Huff, scored on a one-yard run to make the final touchdown of the night. The older Huff, coincidentally, picked up the first touchdown of the night on a 63-yard rush.
"I saw the hole and I took it," Huff said of the play. "It feels great. They (Laurel) beat us the past two years. We came in here, started a little slow and then we picked it up and got the win."
"Jonny saw some opportunities. He ran out of there a little too early but when it counted he made the big plays for us," Mozzocio said. "We just got to sharpen up on that. It's early in the season."
Laurel (1-1) was able to take the lead in the second quarter with quarterback Chase Tinstman scoring a one-yard run while Carter Haney caught a 58-yard pass from Tinstman.
"We knew it was going to be a slugfest and we knew that there was going to be momentum shifts throughout the course of the game. We said, 'We handled the first one and we got to be able to handle the second one.' I thought we kept battling," Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. "I thought there were a few questionable things there at the end that put us behind the eight ball but at the same time we had our opportunities and we didn't capitalize. We made a hell of a lot of plays and the kids played hard the entire game. It was a great football game."
The defensive pressure from Laurel was focused on the older Huff the entire third quarter. Huff finally broke away from the Spartans' pressure with a 24-yard run.
"We just kept sticking to our guns, hitting the zone reads and Jonny just waited for the opportunity," Mozzocio said. "The defensive end sucked in, we got a body on the outside linebacker, he took advantage of it and made a great run."
Neshannock's Peyton Weaver picked up a four-yard run near the end of the third quarter to tie the game at 14.
On the Lancers' first play in the fourth quarter, Weaver made the longest run of the game at 88 yards to score a touchdown and take back the lead. Laurel's Landon Smith responded to Weaver's touchdown with an 80-yard kickoff return of his own to tie the game at 21.
Weaver put a 30-yard run in the fourth and was hit near the sideline. After around 20 minutes of trainers assessing his injuries, Weaver was removed from the game via ambulance.
"You saw the heart of a lion in Peyton Weaver," Mozzocio said. "It just kills me. My heart's broke, everybody on the team's heart broke for that kid. I just pray for him and praying for a speedy recovery but we're heartbroken over it. That's a huge, huge loss for this football team."
Smith posted his second touchdown of the fourth quarter with a 12-yard run. Neshannock's Matthew Ioanilli found his way to a 4-yard touchdown to tie the game at 28 and head into overtime.
A one-yard run from Tinstman and then an unsuccessful extra point kick put the game in Neshannock's favor.
Neshannock went into its bag of tricks for a reverse play to allow Luciano DeLillo to score the touchdown on an eight-yard run.
"Just had to take a chance," Mozzocio said of the play. "They had us pinned down. It was fourth and 10 and talked about it on the sidelines. We had other options there as well for (DeLillo). He had three different options on that play. I told him, 'If you can run it though, you run it.' He decided to keep it and the rest is history."
Laurel successfully blocked the extra point kick to head into double overtime.
