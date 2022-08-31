Jonny Huff rushed, pun intended, the Neshannock High football team to a successful season opener on Aug. 26 against Sharon. Huff had 265 rushing yards on 27 attempts and 76 yards passing with eight completions for Neshannock.
The senior quarterback posted a 39- and 1-yard pass in the second and fourth quarter, respectively. He then had a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to help lead the Lancers to a 45-28 nonsection victory against Sharon.
“I thought we played very good, hard,” Huff said. “Our offense needs to keep rolling and stuff and I thought defense played really good. I just thought that our line made really good holes for us to run and stuff like that.”
For his efforts, Huff was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Neshannock (1-0) coach Fred Mozzocio commented on Huff’s first game of the season.
“I saw Jonny come into the first game, he was pretty poised for the most part,” Mozzocio said. “We did face adversity at different points in the game and he was able to rally the troops out there, keep them focused and keep them moving forward in the right directions. I thought that was a huge positive for us Friday night, not showing any panic and continuing to conduct the offense.”
Huff had a 1-yard pump pass to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter. He said he specializes in those kind of passes.
“What you’re going to find as the season goes on with Jonny, he’s quite an athlete. At times, there’s going to be ad-lib just by his natural athletic ability,” Mozzocio said of the play. “That was one of those plays where things may have been breaking down a little bit and he made a play for us. That’s one of the positives that Jonny brings to the table.
“Things aren’t always going to go as planned. When you’re able to react to situations and come out and make positive plays that’s always a plus when you’re in this sport of course. Jonny did a really good job of that Friday night.”
Huff praised the veteran leadership on Neshannock’s football team. The Lancers have 14 seniors on their roster.
“I feel like we have a lot of seniors this year,” Huff said. “We could definitely take our team far this year.”
“Jonny’s done a great job with us. He went from last year playing receiver and part-time quarterback to coming this year, I always tell him, ‘You got the keys to the Porsche now,’” Mozzocio said. “He’s taking care of the Porsche and he’s trying to make sure that all the pieces are moving properly and everything’s working as we practice every day. He’s done a great job with the receivers, meshing with them, and the offensive line.”
A son of Ryan and MaryAnn Huff, the senior commented that two things that needs improved on for the team is staying focused and not losing their temper.
Snapping the ball to Huff that game was his twin brother, Ryan Huff, who is playing center for the first time this season for the Lancers.
“It’s nice, a brother connection this year,” Huff said. “I got one brother (Braden Huff) at wide receiver, too, to throw it to. He’s (Ryan) the oldest by a minute.”
“When you hear Jonny saying, ‘Work on our tempers,’ and stuff like that. He’s basically talking about him and Ryan jawing back and forth, there’s a bad snap or something,” Mozzocio said. “They’re the type they can say something to each other and two seconds later it’s gone and over their heads. They got a great relationship.”
Mozzocio commented on the offseason preparations.
“It’s a pretty unique situation because I’ve had Jonny, Ryan and their younger brother Braden. We do an offseason program up here we call it, ‘Fast and Furious.’ It’s something I do offsite for the kids,” Mozzocio said. “They’ve been with me since they’ve been in probably third or fourth grade. I’ve been with those guys for a long time. I call them my three Huffs. They’re great young men and they’ve become great leaders for us in our program. They’ve been bought-in from a young age.”
Huff said the younger players on the roster do a good job playing as the scout team to get them ready for games.
Huff commented on the communication of the team.
“I feel like it’s going good. We all get along very good,” he said. “When I need help I tell them what to do and they do it.”
Huff believes rushing will be a major emphasis for Neshannock’s offense this year. He said the drive to grab WPIAL gold is the propelling force behind the team’s success.
Another emphasis for Neshannock this year is physicality.
“I feel like we’re a very strong team,” Huff said. “I feel like we’re the strongest team in our conference.”
Huff and the rest of the Lancers are preparing for the Sept. 2 home game against Laurel.
“We’re just going to have to make our scout team do what we did last week,” he said. “Fix up the blocking a little bit and we’ll be sharp.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.