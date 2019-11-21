Last week, the Greyhounds advanced in the PIAA Class 2A playoffs by knocking off Chestnut Ridge for a second consecutive season, 35-20.
Wilmington will clash with Ridgway-Johnsonburg at 7 p.m. Friday at Slippery Rock University in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals.
Last year, the Greyhounds rolled to the state semifinals with a 56-14 verdict over Ridgway-Johnsonburg.
The Elkers reached the state quarterfinals with a 56-35 decision over Clarion last week in the District 9 championship. Ridgway-Johnsonburg trailed 28-14 at the half.
“They’re a very explosive team offensively,” second-year Greyhounds coach Brandon Phillian said. “They put up 56 points on a Clarion team that has a lot of speed; that grabs your attention.
“They’re very balanced offensively. You can’t look to stop one piece.”
Wilmington’s defense posted a highlight reel moment at the end of the first half last week. The Greyhounds were whistled for a pass interference penalty at the end of the first half, affording Chestnut Ridge one untimed down from the goal line.
The Lions completed a pass but Wilmington’s Mason Reed slammed the door just short of the end zone, preserving the team’s 21-0 lead going into halftime. Chestnut Ridge received the second-half kickoff and could have climbed right back into the game at that point.
“I thought that the goal line stand on the final play of the half was the play of the game,” Phillian said. “Mason Reed put himself between the goal line and the receiver. He did a great job of stopping the receiver.
“There were a lot of positives in that. I thought that was the biggest momentum gain the whole game.”
Paul Gresco, a 6-foot-2, senior quarterback/defensive back, paces the Elkers’ offense. Gresco is 129 of 177 through the air for 2,122 yards with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has rushed 33 times for 95 yards with a trio of scores.
“He’s got a strong arm. You could see in the District 9 championship game against Clarion, he threw several down the field,” Phillian said of Gresco. “He has great touch on the deep ball and he has great timing on his throws.
“He can move around the pocket; his strength is his arm and he’s an accurate passer. If you miss a coverage or don’t get any pressure on him, he will make you pay.”
Jake Wickett, a 5-7, 169-pound senior running back/free safety, leads Ridgway-Johnsonburg’s ground game. Wickett has amassed 649 yards on 101 attempts with 12 touchdowns.
“He’s got that combination of speed and power,” Phillian said. “He’s a kid that is high energy with a high motor. He plays the game the right way.”
The Elkers are averaging 41 points a game and allowing just 12.6. Ridgway-Johnsonburg has blanked two opponents.
“They’re based out of a 4-4 alignment with tweaks and variations depending on how the offense comes out,” Phillian said. “They’re sound in their techniques and fundamentals and they are great tacklers.
“They are rooted in the 4-4, but they will be multiple.”
Caelan Bender and Darren Miller guide the Greyhounds’ offensive attack.
Bender, a 5-10, 175-pound junior quarterback/safety, has completed 60 passes in 109 attempts for 1,221 yards with 19 touchdowns and no interceptions. Bender has scored seven touchdowns as well.
“Getting to work so closely with him, I’ve always believed that the offensive play caller and the quarterback have a special relationship and I do with Caelan,” Phillian said. “Whenever we’re signaling in plays, he and I are on the same wave length.
“Caelan is a great decision maker. He takes care of the football. He’s an accurate passer and he throws the deep ball with great touch. He’s everything you want in a player.”
Miller, a 5-10, 175-pound junior running back/linebacker, has rolled up 1,167 yards on 146 carries with 16 touchdowns.
“Darren is never going to give you a negative play,” Phillian said. “If the play doesn’t develop well, he’s able to lower his shoulder and fight for yardage.
“He has the speed to go the distance from anywhere on the field.”
Phillian reported the team remains in good health entering the state quarterfinal clash.
“We made it through last week’s game with no new injuries. That’s always a big thing this time of year. Hopefully that will continue to be the case,” Phillian said.
Phillian pointed out the specifics of what his team needs to do Friday to move on.
“Number one, we have to limit the mistakes and play a disciplined football game; win the turnover battle,” he said. “Second, we have to limit the penalties. Not having penalties is part of a disciplined team.
“Number three, we don’t want to give up the big play. Defensively, the key is to limit the big plays.”
Wilmington is outscoring the opposition, 42.7-8.1. The Greyhounds have shut out five opponents.
The winner advances to meet the victor of Saturday’s WPIAL championship matchup of Washington-Avonworth on Nov. 29 or Nov. 30 in the state semifinals at a time and site to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.