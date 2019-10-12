The Wilmington High football team still hasn’t missed a beat.
The unbeaten Greyhounds rolled past visiting Sharpsville 37-0 in a District 10, Region 4-2A game Friday night.
The win was the third for second-year Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian over his father-in-law, longtime Blue Devils coach Paul Piccirilli. The Greyhounds topped Piccirilli’s Sharpsville squad for the D-10 championship last season.
With the win, Wilmington (3-0 region, 8-0 overall) clinched the Region 4 title outright. Sharpsville is now 1-2, 3-5. The Greyhounds have won 18 straight home games and 16 in a row during the regular season.
“My father-in-law and I are good,” Phillian said. “He and I have a great relationship. He is a great father and a great grandfather. We have a lot of mutual respect for each other as men and as coaches.”
Darren Miller, taking over at running back for the injured Ethan Susen, rushed for 122 yards on eight carries. Quarterback Caelan Bender added 78 yards on seven attempts.
Bender was 5 of 9 through the air for 70 yards. Junior McConahy caught four passes for 53 yards.
“Caelan played well again,” Phillian said. “He threw the ball well and ran exceptionally well. Darren and Junior both made big contributions and I thought our line played well. We were able to do some different things on offense tonight. We geared some of the formations toward Darren’s strong suits.”
Gage DeCaprio scored the first touchdown for Wilmington. Miller and Bender (twice) added first-half scores, which, combined with a safety, staked the ‘Hounds to a 30-0 halftime margin.
Luke Edwards added the final TD for Wilmington in the third period.
Daniel Hartwell added three perfect PAT kicks and Ethan Winters chipped in with two.
Wilmington closes the regular season at Hickory on Friday night, then has a bye the next week. Susen, who is recovering from an MCL tear, will be out until the postseason opener.
“We won’t see him until the playoffs for certain,” Phillian said. “We’ll see what happens in the next couple of weeks and go from there but we definitely hope to have him back.”
