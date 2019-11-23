SLIPPERY ROCK — Survive and advance.
That was a common phrase emphasized by Wilmington High football players as well as second-year coach Brandon Phillian following Friday night’s game.
The Greyhounds were able to overcome two turnovers and seven penalties en route to a 45-27 PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal-round win over Ridgway-Johnsonburg at Slippery Rock University.
“Part of it was sloppiness on our part. Some untimely turnovers,” Phillian said. “That’s something we will want to correct moving forward. I think a lot of the credit goes to Ridgway. They’re a tough football team.”
Wilmington (12-0) advances to meet the winner of Saturday’s Washington-Avonworth WPIAL championship matchup at a time, date and site to be determined. The Greyhounds, who are in the western final for the fourth straight season, are bidding for a third straight to Hershey to play for a state championship.
“Any team you get out of the WPIAL is going to be an extremely talented football team. That’s for sure,” Phillian said. “It will be a great challenge. Great moments are born from great opportunity.
“You’re playing for the right to go to Hershey. That’s a special, special experience that we were so fortunate to have now for the last two years. It’s a great opportunity and it’s one we will relish and cherish. We’ll work our tails off and we’ll be as prepared as we possibly can heading into next week.”
The struggles started early for Wilmington, which received the opening kickoff. The Greyhounds marched 51 yards to the Elkers’ 20 in three plays. But on the fourth play, Wilmington quarterback Caelan Bender was sacked and fumbled. Ridgway-Johnsonburg (11-2) recovered to turn away the Greyhounds.
Wilmington regrouped, though, with Ethan Susen scoring two first-quarter touchdowns for a 14-0 lead. His first score came from five yards out and his second from 45.
Susen finished with 178 yards rushing on 16 attempts and a pair of touchdowns.
“The line did good. I was impressed,” Susen said. “The blocking helped our running backs out.
“The whole first half, it was cutbacks. Anywhere I could have chose I could have ran through.”
Darren Miller also excelled on the ground for the Greyhounds, rolling up 170 yards rushing on 20 attempts. Miller scored three touchdowns on totes of 19, 9 and 35 yards.
Miller’s first score put Wilmington up 21-0 with 6:53 remaining in the second period. The Greyhounds were driving for what appeared to be a knockout blow when disaster struck.
Wilmington fumbled the ball on the Elkers’ 17. Ridgway-Johnsonburg’s Tyler Watts scooped up the loose ball and raced 75 yards for a touchdown to close the gap to 21-7 with 1:16 left in the first half.
“That was a huge momentum swing, there’s no doubt,” Phillian said. “It was a thing where we thought our guy was down. That was a very unfortunate turnover. That was kind of a gut shot.”
Instead of getting down, the Greyhounds wasted little time regaining the momentum. Wilmington got a long kickoff return and Bender hooked up with Mason Reed on a 25-yard scoring aerial to carry a 28-7 lead to the half.
“They seemed to have momentum, but to our guys’ credit, they focused on their vision and not their circumstance that we just got scored on,” Phillian said. “I thought we were able to steal that momentum right back and take it into the locker room with us at the half.”
Injuries mounted for the Greyhounds in the game. Luke Edwards and Weston Phanco sustained knee injuries for Wilmington. Edwards’ took place in the first half and Phanco’s in the second half.
“Luke was having a good game. He had a couple of big runs right off the bat from his fullback position,” Phillian said. “We’re not sure of the severity of the injuries at this point.”
The Elkers got as close as 31-21 early in the fourth quarter and they scored on the game’s final play. There was no conversion attempt following that score.
“There’s certainly some things to take away from this game that we need to improve on,” Phillian said. “I thought we gave them too short of a field. Our kickoff coverage was not quite where it normally is this season.
“I think the defense made a number of plays. You have to give (Ridgway-Johnsonburg quarterback) Paul Gresco credit. He spins the ball well. He puts the ball on the money. Oftentimes I thought we had decent coverage. But Paul put the ball where only his guys could get to it.”
Wilmington amassed 479 yards of total offense, including 426 on the ground.
“If I was to highlight one thing for our team from this game I would highlight the offensive line,” Phillian said. “I thought those guys were absolutely fantastic. It was very clear that Ridgway wanted to pack the box to not let us run the ball. I thought our linemen were up to the challenge.”
It’s the second consecutive week Wilmington’s starters played four quarters. The Greyhounds have been comfortably ahead in many of their games throughout the season.
“We know next week will be a four-quarter game,” Susen said. “That was important for us to play all four quarters. We know how to push through.”
WILMINGTON VS. RIDGWAY-JOHNSONBURG
PIAA CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS
AT SLIPPERY ROCK UNIVERSITY
RIDGWAY 0 7 7 13 — 27
WILMINGTON 14 14 3 14 — 45
Scoring plays
WILMINGTON — Ethan Susen, 5-yard run (Daniel Hartwell kick).
WILMINGTON — Susen, 45-yard run (Hartwell kick).
WILMINGTON — Darren Miller, 19-yard run (Hartwell kick).
RIDGWAY-JOHNSONBURG — Tyler Watts, 75-yard fumble return (Paul Gresco kick).
WILMINGTON — Mason Reed, 25-yard pass from Caelan Bender (Hartwell kick).
RIDGWAY-JOHNSONBURG — Jake Willett, 5-yard run (Gresco kick).
WILMINGTON — Hartwell, 28-yard field goal.
RIDGWAY-JOHNSONBURG — Austin Green, 8-yard pass from Gresco (Gresco kick).
WILMINGTON — Miller, 9-yard run (Hartwell kick).
WILMINGTON — Miller, 35-yard run (Hartwell kick).
RIDGWAY-JOHNSONBURG — Green, 8-yard pass from Gresco (no attempt).
