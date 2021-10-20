The Laurel High football team has an explosive offense.
The Spartans have scored 343 total points in eight games, good for an average of 42.9 points a contest. It all starts up front with the team's line and Coltin Hill is a key cog.
"I feel like we've been playing pretty well," Hill said. "We have the right mentality and we've been doing what we've had to do to win. We want to keep that going."
Laurel coach Brian Cooper noted Hill has performed well throughout the season.
"He starts both ways for us," Cooper said. "He's grading high and he has grown a lot from last year. He's been playing really well all season."
Last week in Laurel's 54-9 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference road win over Mohawk, Hill helped push the opposition around for 48 minutes. The Spartans didn't punt in the game.
"We could have done better. But, we did what we had to do to win," Hill said of the win.
Laurel (5-0 conference, 8-0 overall) clinched a playoff spot last week and can lock up at least a share of the conference crown with a win over Ellwood City Lincoln (0-5, 0-6) on Friday.
Laurel passed just twice for -2 yards against Mohawk. But the Spartans more than made up for it on the ground, churning out 472 rushing yards.
"We just try to keep our feet moving and drive them off the ball," Hill said of run blocking. "I enjoy run blocking. You get to hit people."
Hill is a 6-foot-3, 270-pound junior offensive lineman/defensive lineman. He is a son of Kimberly and Seth Hill.
Coltin Hill lends versatility to the Spartans' offensive line, playing right tackle.
"We move him every week on offense," Cooper said. "He was a center for years.
"Because of what we needed to do, we put him at tackle."
Said Hill, "I go wherever Coach wants me to go."
Cooper said Hill is an asset on the offensive line.
"His quickness for how big he is is a strength," Cooper said. "He has the ability to reach those ends. That's not easy for a big guy to do.
"He can play guard as well. We can pull him or trap him. That quickness helps him a lot. He seldom makes the wrong angles."
A change in offense has assisted the Spartans' strong play. Laurel installed the no-huddle offense in the offseason and the team had things clicking in time for the regular season.
"We've been working all summer with it," Hill said. "Everyone was excited for it. We figured it would be a pretty big advantage; it's an offense with its own identity.
"We look to the sideline and get the call. Coach makes it as simple as it can be."
Hill lines up at defensive tackle on the opposite side of the ball.
"Coltin is a big guy in there," Cooper said of the team's defense. "He controls the gaps. Our linebackers are playing great and he's a big reason why; he's handling things well.
"He has improved a lot. He's using his hands a lot."
Hill made one solo tackle against Mohawk and assisted on two other hits.
"I just come off the ball and make the tackle," Hill said of his defensive prowess. "I'm not the best at chasing after the quarterback, but I like it.
"I take on double-team blocks. Double-team blocks get annoying throughout the course of the game. But, you know if they're double-teaming you, the linebackers are running free."
Hill took things up another level in the offseason in preparation for this season.
"I hit the weights hard and I keep grinding. I don't take any days off," he said.
"His strength has grown immensely," Cooper said. "He has room to grow. That's what makes this team exciting; we haven't peaked. Coltin is doing a great job in there."
Hill competed in wrestling last year and it has contributed to his football ability.
"I knew it would help me with football. It would make me stronger and faster," Hill said. "Wrestling helps you a lot with leverage. It gives you a big advantage."
Hill plans on participating in a sport at the collegiate level.
