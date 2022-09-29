Coltin Hill is one of the many senior linemen the Laurel High football team has at its disposal.
The thing that separates him from the others is his size.
“Coltin’s the biggest out of them. He’s the guy that we expect to be the dominant force on the inside,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “When he’s playing well, the whole defense is playing well, and the offense feeds on that.”
Hill helped the Spartans take a 28-22 WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference overtime victory at Union on Friday. “It was a great team win. “(We were) losing most of the game, but we had a comeback and we eventually won the game,” Hill said. “It was a great win.”
For his efforts, Hill was named Lawrence County Lineman of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Hill had the lone sack of the game for Laurel on defense.
“That was big when he sacked (Union quarterback Braylon) Thomas. It was the way they were pursuing after the ball and not leaving any cutback lanes. The way they took over the fourth quarter from the offensive line, there were huge holes there,” Cooper said. “I thought we minimized that even though he was able to keep drives alive he wasn’t getting those big play touchdowns that he was getting against a lot of teams. That definitely helped keep us in the ball game.”
The son of Seth and Kim Hill, the 6-foot-4 offensive and defensive tackle said the team’s run blocking as worked this season.
“We do need to work on our pass blocking,” Hill said. “Our run-stop game is good.”
Hill is planning to attend college and become a civil engineer and hopes to play football as well. He is still currently undecided on choosing a college. He also competes in wrestling and track and field.
Cooper said linemen like Hill step up to all challenges.
“They strive to get better each week and he does as well,” Cooper said. “Each week poses a different challenge and they’re up for the challenge of the season. We lost a lot from last year and this group wanted to accept that challenge and prove the quality of players they are this year and Coltin exemplifies that.”
Hill thinks Laurel should focus on finding a groove.
“I feel like we come off slow starting the game,” he said. “We eventually get to where we need to be to win the games. Just getting into the groove, we have to find our groove.”
Hill said the linemen are a unit and work very well.
“We’re very good friends all around,” Hill said. “We all work together and get better everyday.”
Hill said he doesn’t have a preference on playing the defensive or offensive line.
“I know as a player I loved playing offense because it showed how you can control somebody in front of you, but defense you can kind of just let loose. I agree with him when you get those opportunities,” Cooper said. “Where I could see him playing college, honestly, is both sides of the ball. I think he has attributes that could help him. He’s got good feet, good hands, good wrestler so he understands that balance and stuff ... someone would be lucky to have him.”
Laurel has 10 seniors this year, and his goal is to win a section title.
“We have a lot of seniors, I believe 10 seniors starting,” Hill said. “We’ve been doing everything to coach up the younger guys and get them ready for their upcoming years of playing football.”
“He’s a three-year starter there — he and Ryan DiMuccio and we build off of that and their experience in them being able to do different blocking schemes,” Cooper said. “We rely on his experience and obviously the way he plays the game we expect him to be an anchor in that line.”
Hill praised Cooper.
“He’s a great coach,” Hill said. “He makes practice fun. He’s strict but he’s fun for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.