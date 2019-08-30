This post will be updated with scores when all the games go final later Friday evening.
Week 1 schedule:
Montour at New Castle, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Union at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Farrell at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
