The high school football schedule for Lawrence County teams got a little bit slimmer for this Friday night.
The Union at Mohawk game was canceled Monday afternoon amid the hazing events surrounding Mohawk. The Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office is investigating allegations of hazing within the Mohawk High School football team.
That leaves Summit Academy at New Castle, New Brighton at Laurel, Sharon at Neshannock and Ellwood City Lincoln at Brentwood as the remaining four games on Friday’s opening-night docket, all with start times of 7 p.m.
The Union-Mohawk game, which would have been a WPIAL nonsection game, would have marked the first varsity game for first-year Scotties coach Kim Niedbala.
“You always want to compete. But, there’s certain things you can’t control,” Niedbala said.
For now, Mohawk football coach Tim McCutcheon is unsure if scheduled games will remain in that capacity for the team moving forward.
“I’m not sure right now, to be honest. I’m not going to know. I don’t know when I’m going to know,” McCutcheon said. “The ADs are going to make that call for when the deadline making that final decision would be. I just got to leave it at that.”
McCutcheon said that with the involvement of the district attorney and the Mohawk administration investigating the matter, he will have to wait until that is resolved before receiving a go-ahead.
“Everything’s speculation,” McCutcheon said. “I don’t have the answer to it and I have no comment.”
Amongst other speculation and rumors, McCutcheon denied that he was resigning from the coaching position.
“That’s the problem with rumors. I have absolutely not resigned,” he said. “Absolutely not. That’s where I’m wondering where this is coming from.”
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said in a statement to The News regarding the Mohawk situation, “The Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office is investigating a reported hazing incident involving the Mohawk Area School District football team. The District Attorney’s office is working in cooperation with the school district administration in the investigation, which is in the early stages.”
An attempt to reach Mohawk athletic director Ron Moncrief was unsuccessful.
“There’s not too much you can do,” Niedbala said. “You can’t control what you can’t control. We can only control what we can control.”
The Warriors’ football team is on pause right now as the investigation takes place. Union, however, will go back to work on the gridiron.
The Scotties had interest in filling Friday’s void.
“We’ve looked for an opponent, but, at this time, we’ll move forward. Everything I have looked at is basically booked,” Niedbala said. “We’ll go to work at practice and try to get better.
“With it being Monday into Tuesday, we’ll go ahead and get an extra week of practice. It will be right back to the fundamentals of tackling, blocking and special teams.”
Mohawk was set to scrimmage Shenango this past Saturday, but it was canceled on Thursday.
Union, meanwhile, got a scrimmage in against Neshannock. There was an incident in that matchup which ended the scrimmage prematurely. Niedbala declined to comment on that aspect of the scrimmage.
“We have a lot of work to do from the scrimmage and this extra time will help solidify that,” Niedbala said. “It’s disappointing for the kids, but, it’s out of everyone’s control.”
Union’s next scheduled game is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at home against Ellwood City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.