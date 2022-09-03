Union High’s Mike Gunn took over in the fourth quarter Friday night.
Gunn had a key run for a first down with just over five minutes remaining in the game. Two plays later he sealed a win for the Scotties.
Gunn scampered 68 yards for a touchdown with 4:41 remaining to pace Union to a 20-6 WPIAL nonconference home win over Ellwood City Lincoln. Gunn’s run closed the scoring in the contest.
“It was a great run. He made one cut,” first-year Union coach Kim Niedbala said. “He really has explosive ability. He was bottled up a little bit tonight, then he was finally able to break out.”
The win marked the first triumph in the varsity coaching career for Niedbala.
And listen to @_MikeGunn after @UnionScotties win over Ellwood City. pic.twitter.com/yncjYy3V6T— New Castle News Sports 🥇 (@NCNewsSports) September 3, 2022
“Like I told them in there, it doesn’t matter where you’re at, the win isn’t easy,” he said. “Any time you can get a W, whether it’s your first, your 50th, or your 300th, it doesn’t matter. Winning is not easy. It’s always nice to win.”
Gunn rushed 15 times for 125 yards and a score. He notched 87 of his rushing yards on six carries in the fourth period.
“The line really blocked well,” Gunn said. “They stepped up after halftime. I saw the hole and took off. I had to do what I had to do and secure the win.”
However, the 68-yard run doesn’t happen without an equally spectacular play from Gunn just two plays before. Union (1-1) faced third-and-15 from its own 17 with just over five minutes remaining.
Gunn took the handoff and plowed ahead, twisting and turning his way toward the first-down marker. The Wolverines (0-2) finally were able to bring him down, but not before his run moved the chains for a key first down.
“That was a big play in the game,” Niedbala said. “He made one cut and popped one. He has great field vision.
“We gave it to him a few times. We’re trying to do some things by committee right now as we have a long season ahead of us.”
The visitors appeared poised to get in the end zone on Ellwood City’s possession before Gunn’s long scoring jaunt. The Wolverines had first-and-goal from the Union 3 and Smiley pushed forward on a quarterback sneak. He fumbled and the Scotties scooped up the loose ball to maintain a 14-6 lead.
“I think we played much better this week defensively,” Niedbala said. “I think that was a definite improvement. We still have to clean up a lot of things, especially in the penalty area.”
The Wolverines’ Chris Smiley was intercepted for the third time in the game with 4:28 left and Union ran out the clock.
The loss is the 27th in a row for Ellwood City dating back to a 34-26 triple-overtime victory over Brentwood in the season finale of the 2018 season. Dan Bradley is in his first season as the Wolverines’ coach.
Braylon Thomas got the Scotties on the board on a two-yard quarterback sneak just 18 seconds into the second quarter. He then connected with Kaden Fisher on the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Michael Walters hauled in a 10-yard scoring aerial from Smiley on the final play of the first half to cut the deficit to 8-6. The extra point sailed wide right.
“I don’t know if it took any momentum away,” Niedbala said. “We had a good halftime conversation. I am very proud of them and they came out in the second half and responded.”
Matt Stanley pushed Union’s lead to 14-6 on an eight-yard run with 3:18 to go in the third quarter.
“We hit him on a little sweep,” Niedbala said. “It was really a gritty, gutty run. Everything he does is gritty and gutty.”
The Scotties’ defense allowed 103 rushing yards and 195 total yards. Elijah Palmer-McCaine rushed for 106 yards on 14 carries to pace Ellwood City. The Wolverines had eight rushing attempts that went for negative yardage.
“I was definitely happy with the way the defense played. I thought they ran to the ball and flew around. We have to clean up some stuff with pass coverage.”
Union returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday when it travels to Cornell (1-0) in a nonconference matchup. The Raiders won their season opener on Friday night over Monessen, 35-6.
Ellwood City will look to snap its lengthy losing streak at 7 p.m. Friday when it travels to Carlynton (0-2). The Cougars lost to Riverview on Friday night, 38-8.
