The Wilmington High football team had some momentum in the first quarter but fell short the rest of the game against Grove City on Friday.
The Eagles pulled away for a 35-6 District 10, Region 3-2A/3A win over the Greyhounds.
Wilmington’s Ben Miller found the end zone on a four-yard run in the first quarter for the team’s lone score of the game. Miller led the Greyhounds in rushing with 85 yards on 18 carries.
Grove City’s Hunter Hohman tossed scoring passes of 87 and 7 yards in the second quarter to end the first half 14-6.
The Eagles posted 14 more points in the third quarter on a one-yard rush and a 13-yard pass from Hohman. Grove City’s Hohman was 15 of 20 for a total of 259 passing yards.
Grove City’s Anthony Nemec had a one-yard run in the fourth to end the game.
The Eagles had a total of 350 yards in the game to Wilmington’s 173. This game marks the end of the regular season for the Greyhounds. They are awaiting word on a possible playoff berth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.