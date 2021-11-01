Mohawk High quarterback J.C. Voss has the football program back where it wants to be.
The WPIAL playoffs.
Friday night, Voss got the Warriors back on track by throwing for 191 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-7 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference home win over Ellwood City Lincoln. The win snapped a three-game losing streak and helped clinch third place in the conference.
"We didn't ask him to do too much. The conditions were bad," Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon said. "I think he was close to 200 yards on a night that it was an absolute mud pit."
Voss was 7 of 18 through the air in the verdict over the Wolverines.
For his efforts, Voss was named the Lawrence County Athlete of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Voss is a 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior quarterback/middle linebacker. He is a son of John and Tabitha Voss.
Voss' effort helped Mohawk end a three-game losing streak and lock up a better seed in the WPIAL playoffs.
"I would say I didn't play one of my best games. But it wasn't one of my worst ones," Voss said. "It was horrible conditions. We tried to keep it on the ground as much as we could. The receivers caught the ball when we needed them to and they scored."
Mohawk, which finished 4-3 in the conference, is 5-5 and owns the No. 10 seed in the playoffs. The Warriors will travel to seventh-seeded Chartiers-Houston (7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round.
"We haven't been in the playoffs for a couple of years," Voss said. "The teachers are already talking about it. It's going to be a tough one, but it's going to be exciting."
Voss missed the Beaver Falls and Laurel games with COVID. He returned for the Freedom matchup, which also was a loss.
"I had to sit out with contact tracing. Then I ended up coming down with it," Voss said. "I was away from the game for a couple of weeks.
"It was fast paced. But after a couple of plays I was back into it. Getting that first hit, or laying it, was key."
The Warriors lost the Freedom game, 34-20. Late in that matchup, Mohawk's season was in doubt.
"I rolled my ankle with about five minutes left in the game," Voss said. "I was rolling out to the right trying to hit a receiver deep down the field. I got tackled from behind."
Said McCutcheon, "He got hurt really bad at Freedom. We thought it could be a season ender. We were pumped to have him back (against Ellwood City).
"We almost carried him off the field at Freedom. He was a longshot to play. His recovery from his injury was pretty unbelievable, actually. It enabled him to play. We wanted to limit how much we ran him and how much we wanted him to make the normal plays. We're a completely different ball team when he's at quarterback."
Voss is the only county quarterback over 1,000 passing yards this season. He is 92 of 171 for 1,351 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in just eight games played.
"We're a little bit of everything. We like the short game," Voss said of Mohawk's offensive passing style. "If we have to go get it, we'll throw long to a couple of receivers. But we're usually right there in the middle."
"He's a pocket passer and a good dropback passer," McCutcheon said. "He can make the throws a lot of high school quarterbacks can't. It's a big advantage when you have a guy that can hit a 12-yard out.
"He's a strong-armed kid that is a good pocket thrower. We like to get him on the edge."
Teams had a more normal offseason this year compared to the 2020 offseason that was altered by COVID-19.
"We did a lot of 7-on-7s," Voss said of his offseason preparation. "I was throwing to the receivers during the summer. Getting in the weight room helped a lot," too.
Said McCutcheon, "He's a weightroom maniac and he's a big, strong kid."
Voss also plays baseball at Mohawk. He said he doesn't plan on attending college.
"I'm running out of weeks that I get to coach him," McCutcheon said. "J.C. is just great to be around. He's a a high energy kid to be around.
"It's incredible to coach him. It's unfortunate that I'm running out of time to coach him."
