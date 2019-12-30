Iowa safety and New Castle High graduate Geno Stone stopped by The News office to talk his football future, his time as a Hawkeye and to offer recruiting advice to two Lawrence County juniors attracting the attention of major college coaches.
This is a special episode of the Gridiron Show with sports writer Ron Poniewasz Jr. and attorney Larry Kelly of Luxenberg Garbett Kelly George, P.C.
