MERCER — The Wilmington High football team had a strong showing against Mercer on Friday.
The Greyhounds cruised to a 50-8 District 10, Class 2A nonregion road victory over Mercer.
Wilmington’s Ben Miller scored three of Wilmington’s four touchdowns in the first quarter. Buddah Book had the final touchdown of the first quarter after receiving a 17-yard pass from Tuff McConahy.
Between Miller’s first and second touchdowns, Mercer scored a 73-yard touchdown and successfully completed a two-point conversion.
Mercer was not able to reach the end zone for the remaining periods.
Ty Milliron rushed 10-yards to secure a touchdown for the Greyhounds (2-1) in the second quarter, which was followed up by Miller catching a 21-yard pass from McConahy to make the score 43-8 going into halftime.
Davis Phanco made the final touchdown of the game for Wilmington in the third quarter after a 1-yard run.
Tyler Mikulin led in rushing yards for the Greyhounds with a total of 67. McConahy had a total of 174-yards in passing.
