The red-hot Wilmington High football team pitched a shutout last night.
The Greyhounds took to the road to blank Lakeview 42-0 in District 10, Region 4-2A action.
Wilmington (4-0 on the season) is now 6-0 against Lakeview since 2014. The Sailors slipped to 0-4.
Ethan Susen rushed for 84 yards on five carries and caught one pass for 60 yards.
Darren Miller added 58 yards on three carries.
Quarterback Caelan Bender was 8 of 15 through the air for 166 yards and three touchdowns.
Susen and Bender got the ‘Hounds on the board early in the game with the 60-yard hookup. Daniel Hartwell added the point-after kick.
Junior McConahy nabbed a 15-yard pass from Bender later in the period. Ethan Winters kicked the PAT.
Luke Edwards tacked on a 10-yard TD run and Hartwell kicked the PAT to provide a 21-0 margin at the end of one quarter.
Miller had a 45-yard run in the second quarter and McConahy scored on a 2-yard pass from Bender. Winters and Hartwell provided the conversions to kick the game into the mercy rule.
Wilmington added one final TD in the third period on a 7-yard run by Susen. Winters added the kick.
Miller had four tackles and six assists to lead the Greyhounds defensively. McConahy had two tackles and five assists and Colton Huston two tackles and four assists.
The Greyhounds host Conneaut Lake (Ohio) at 7 p.m. Sept. 21.
WILMINGTON 21 14 7 0 — 42
LAKEVIEW 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring plays
WILMINGTON — Ethan Susen, 60-yard pass from Caelan Bender (Daniel Hartwell kick).
WILMINGTON — Junior McConahy, 15-yard pass from Bender (Ethan Winters kick).
WILMINGTON — Luke Edwards, 10-yard run (Hartwell kick).
WILMINGTON — Darren Miller, 45-yard run (Winters kick).
WILMINGTON — McConahy, 2-yard pass from Bender (Hartwell kick).
WILMINGTON — Susen, 7-yard run (Winters kick).
