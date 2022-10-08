This time, the Wilmington High School football team’s fourth-quarter comeback fell just short.
After trailing visiting General McLane 14-7 entering the final quarter, Wilmington ran out of a time in a 22-19 District 10 nonregion loss.
The Greyhounds scored twice to take a 19-14 lead in the fourth quarter. However, General McLane quarterback Dylan Sheeder kept the ball on a read-option play to score from nine yards out to retake the lead with about a minute left.
The Lancers (6-1) completed a pass for the two-point conversion and take a 22-19 lead. Wilmington (3-4) took over after a touchback and managed just one completion before turning the ball over on downs, allowing the Lancers to kneel down for the victory.
Tuff McConahy connected with Michel Chrastina on a 15-yard pass to get Wilmington on the scoreboard in the third quarter. McConahy added a 1-yard rushing touchdown to get within 14-13 and then took the lead when Buddah Book hit Ben Miller for a 36-yard scoring strike to lead, 19-14.
General McLane outgained Wilmington, 342-197, including a 245-86 on the ground. Wilmington was just 1 for 10 on third down, turned the ball over three times and ran 20 fewer offensive plays.
Book and Miller carried the offense. The backfield tandem added 53 and 51 yards rushing and 51 and 44 yards receiving, respectively. McConahy completed half of his 12 attempts for 75 yards.
Wilmington honored veterans and first responders throughout the night. The game was the first regular-season contest between the two teams, and just the third overall.
