FREEDOM — The winning streak was a quick one for the Ellwood City Lincoln High football team.
The Wolverines, who snapped a 27-game losing streak last week to Carlynton, managed just 97 yards of total offense Friday in a 28-0 WPIAL Midwestern Conference road loss to Freedom.
Ellwood City (0-1, 1-3) trailed 7-0 after one quarter and 13-0 at the half. The Bulldogs (1-0, 2-2) put the game away in the fourth quarter with 15 more points.
Elijah Palmer-McCaine paced the Wolverines in rushing with 26 yards on 15 carries.
Cody Patterson scored two of Freedom’s four touchdowns.
Ellwood City will travel to Western Beaver at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 24. The Wolverines were scheduled to host the Golden Beavers, but Helling Stadium isn’t ready to host a game after the installation of artificial turf.
