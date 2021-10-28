Having a solid defensive lineman and offensive lineman can be a determining factor for any football team.
The Red Hurricane has both in one player, and his name is Alex Fox.
New Castle (3-2 Parkway, 6-4 overall) has a two-game win streak in the WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference and is heading into a showdown with Aliquippa (4-0, 7-1) at The Pit in a game that will determine the Parkway champion. Using a versatile player on the field like Fox can be a deciding factor in the upcoming bout.
“Alex is just a football player; I don’t know if I’d say he’s better on one side or the other,” ‘Canes coach Joe Cowart said.
A son of Jennifer Fox, Alex plays both defensive tackle and tackle position for the ‘Canes. Having a player who initially starts as an offensive lineman but can change to defense at a moments notice adds to unpredictability in Fox’s placement on the field.
“He’s a two-year starter offensively and gets better every week on that side of the ball and played a bunch for us defensively a year ago, but he’s really coming into his own on that side of the ball,” Cowart said.
One position or another can lead into a favorite spot not only for the coaches who are running plays but the players themselves, and while Fox can adjust to being in either position, he reflected on his favorite placement on the gridiron.
“I like both, defensive tackle I like, I like getting my name called hitting people,” Fox said discussing his favorite position. “I like offense too, I mean, you get to pancake people and stuff, but I would say defense more.”
Fox went on to deliver a sack last Friday against Chartiers Valley at the beginning of the third quarter on the Colts’ 32.
“It was a big play, a little bit of a high snap early in that play and Alex was able to cross the guard’s face and come scot-free,” Cowart said about the play.
Cowart went on to talk about having a defensive tackle like Fox at his height of 6-feet-4 being able to cut through the line making a deciding moment in any play.
“I always want to play at the next level,” Fox said concerning his future in football.
Fox is a senior at New Castle and is looking forward to playing Division I, already having several people scouting him, including Penn State. In addition to several options, Fox is also weighing-in on going to a prep school for a year.
“He’s had a whale of a year for us in our league, for him, he’s having an all-conference season,” Cowart said. “He’s been really, really good on both sides…he anchors us.
“When we’re playing really well on offensive lines or defensive lines, it’s because Alex is playing really well.”
Aside from football, Fox also will be playing for New Castle’s track and field team this upcoming season. He looks to compete in shot put and discus, two events requiring explosive strength, just like a lineman position.
The entire team of New Castle, including Fox himself, look to pick up a victory at Aliquippa on Friday and get a piece of the conference crown.
When it comes down to the playbooks for New Castle against the Quips, the best defense might be a good offense or vice versa. When it comes down to Fox, he seems ready on both the defensive line and offensive line.
“He’s a good player,” Cowart said. “He’s had a great year, and he’s earned the right to have a good year.
“His offseason was spectacular, in the weight room, with him and his crew. He’s a co-captain of our team so he’s certainly a leader and like I said when Alex is playing well, we’re playing well, on both sides of the football, so it’s good to see him get some recognition.”
