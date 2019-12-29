Five Wilmington High School players were named to the Pennsylvania football writers Class 2A all-state team on Saturday.
Making the team for the Greyhounds on offense were quarterback Caelan Bender, tight end Junior McConahy and offensive linemen Jacob Chimiak and Connor Vass-Gal. Defensive back Ethan Susen was Wilmington's lone inclusion on the defensive team.
Of the five players to garner statewide honors, only McConahy will be lost to graduation.
Bender finished the season with 1,341 yards and threw 21 touchdowns against just one interception, while McConahy was one of his top targets catching 37 passes for 703 yards and nine touchdowns. McConahy was also named District 10, Region 4 player of the year earlier this offseason.
Chimiak and Vass-Gal helped pave the way for a 'Hounds offense that averaged 41.3 points and ran for more than 280 yards per game. Susen and the 'Hounds Hammer defense limited opponents to just 11.5 points per game.
Coach Brandon Phillian's team won its first 12 games this season, including the school's fourth consecutive District 10 championship, before falling to Avonworth, 33-21, in the PIAA semifinals.
