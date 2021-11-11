The high school football playoffs continue to sizzle for Lawrence County schools.
Area squads went 5-1 last week in the postseason, with Neshannock being the lone team getting eliminated. Laurel, Mohawk, New Castle, Shenango and Wilmington all remain alive.
Four schools are still participating in the WPIAL playoffs, while the Greyhounds are competing in District 10. In fact, Wilmington takes the field Friday in the district championship game.
Three WPIAL teams — Mohawk, New Castle and Shenango — all won on the opponents’ home field last week. Laurel played at home and Wilmington competed on a neutral field.
All of the games are set for 7 p.m.
NEW CASTLE (7-4)
AT BELLE VERNON (8-0)
This is a WPIAL Class 4A matchup.
The Red Hurricane is seeded No. 9, while the Leopards own the top seed.
New Castle looked strong in a 31-19 road win over eighth-seeded Highlands in the first round of the playoffs. The ‘Canes were coming off a 63-6 road loss to Aliquippa to end the regular season.
“I think we played a clean football game last week,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “We limited penalties and turnovers. It was nice to see our guys make plays. We made some splash plays and we kept the lid on a really good offense.
“Any time you lose in a high-stakes game like we did at Aliquippa, mentally, it was draining. I really was impressed with how our players responded. Our players responded on Monday of the Highlands game. They had a short memory. Their commitment and willingness to learn the game plan of that nature was impressive. When we’re playing well, we show a lot of grit and determination. That was impressive. Tip your cap to the seniors for that.”
These teams last met in 2019 in the first round of the playoffs. Belle Vernon picked up a 49-6 victory. Prior to that, New Castle came away with a 27-0 decision in 2011 in a regular season clash.
The Leopards won the Big Eight Conference crown with a 6-0 record. They are the No. 2 ranked team in the state as recognized by PennLive. Jersey Shore is the top-ranked team in the state in Class 4A.
“They’re the class of 4A football right now,” Cowart said of Belle Vernon. “They’re as good as anyone we’ve seen on tape. We’ve played some heavyweights. Central Valley. Aliquppa. Belle Vernon is not an overrated football team.
“They are correctly rated. They are a great football team and they look impressive on tape.”
Quarterback Chris Hood paces the New Castle offense. Hood has rushed for 950 yards on 150 attempts with 15 touchdowns. He has thrown for 1,072 yards on 80-of-162 passing with eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Hood made his first playoff start last week. He rushed for 224 yards on 22 carries, while throwing for 177 yards on 12-of-17 passing with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
“It’s hard to not like that performance. What an incredible performance by Chris,” Cowart said. “It was a big game against a quality opponent. That was exciting for us as a staff and a program to watch.
“Were we surprised? Not really. Chris has been a quality player all year. He was at his best on Friday. We’ll need that type of effort this week. I don’t know if you can do it any better than he did.”
Hood played some in the 2019 playoff game against Belle Vernon, making five tackles at free safety.
“We have to play our best football game Friday night,” Cowart said. “To beat a high-caliber team like Belle Vernon, we have to pitch a no-hitter. We have to do our best to limit their explosive plays.
“We need to do our best to keep a lid on them and do what good football teams do. We have to block well and take care of the ball. Belle Vernon will pounce defensively if they smell blood in the water. We have to match their effort and intensity, and make plays when they’re available.”
Cowart said his team has “a clean bill of health” ahead of the Belle Vernon game, with nothing more than bumps and bruises for some of the players.
MOHAWK (6-5) VS. STO-ROX (11-0), AT NORTH HILLS
This is a WPIAL Class 2A battle.
The Warriors are the No. 10 seed and the Vikings are seeded No. 2.
Last week, Mohawk eliminated Chartiers-Houston on the road, 34-12.
“We were real happy with how they played last week,” Warriors coach Tim McCutcheon said. “We were able to keep our mistakes to a minimum. The line did a great job for us and we made some big plays when we needed to.
“It was good to go on the road and pick up a big win. I thought our guys responded well.”
Sto-Rox is the No. 3 ranked team in the PIAA according to PennLive.
“They weren’t one of the top-ranked teams in double-A for no reason,” McCutcheon said. “They have a really a good football team.
“They have plenty of size and plenty of speed. Nobody has been able to beat them so far. They will be a formidable opponent for us for sure.”
Voss, despite missing two games this year, leads the county in passing. He is 102 of 189 through the air for 1,480 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Last week, Voss threw for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“J.C. did what J.C. does last week,” McCutcheon said. “People were asking when we didn’t have him (earlier in the year), I couldn’t emphasize enough that we’re a completely different team without him on the field.
“He brings a physical presence to the team. He has a physicality with the ball. Defenses tend to wear down. He’s not a fun guy to bring down. He usually delivers the blow.”
Sto-Rox has shut out five opponents, one of which is a forfeit victory. In addition, the Vikings rolled to an 82-0 decision over Jeannette earlier in the year. The Jayhawks won the WPIAL championship last year before falling in the state championship game to Steelton-Highspire.
“The keys to victory are the same thing for us, we need to keep our mistakes down,” McCutcheon said. “When we didn’t play well, we couldn’t get out of our own way. We’ve cleaned that up.
“We want to keep the mistakes to a minimum. Sto-Rox has shown some physicality. But things change when they get hit in the mouth. We plan on delivering some big blows and we plan on taking it to them.”
SERRA CATHOLIC (11-1) AT LAUREL (11-0)
This is a WPIAL Class 2A clash.
The Eagles are the No. 6 seed and the Spartans are the No. 3 seed.
Laurel came out and dominated last week against McGuffey, cruising to a 41-2 home win in the first round. The Spartans will remain at home as the higher seed.
“I think it’s a great opportunity,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said of hosting a playoff game for the second straight week. “The kids worked hard to be in that position; it’s great for them and the community.
“You can feel the excitement. The kids have worked hard and they’re playing great football.”
The Eagles took second in the Allegheny Conference with a 4-1 league ledger. Steel Valley won the conference title at 5-0, beating Serra Catholic, 28-7.
The Eagles advanced to meet Laurel with a 61-21 verdict over Neshannock last week.
“Serra Catholic is obviously a good football team,” Cooper said. “They have good speed and good athletes.”
Only three opponents have reached double figures against the Spartans’ defensive unit. Laurel maintained its strong play on both sides of the ball last week against McGuffey.
“We’re seeing different challenges for the defense now in the playoffs,” Cooper said. “Serra Catholic’s defense likes to pressure and they like to bring the heat.
“We have to be able to stop their surge. We need to be able to handle it up front. Being able to throw the ball will be important to get them off a little bit.”
The one-two punch of Luke McCoy and Kobe DeRosa continues to shine for Laurel. Both Spartans standouts went over 100 rushing yards last week against McGuffey.
McCoy paces the county in rushing (1,710 yards on 137 attempts) and scoring (31 touchdowns, 186 total points). DeRosa has tallied 1,044 rushing yards on 104 carries with 16 touchdowns.
“They’re definitely great threats with the ball,” Cooper said of McCoy and DeRosa. “We hope to continue to build off that and take advantage of what the defense is giving you.
“It’ll be interesting to see how they will try to defend us.”
Cooper said his team is healthy and ready for Friday’s matchup.
“We need to minimize the big plays on their end and make the big plays ourselves,” he said. “Whenever you can move the ball and take advantage of big plays you have to do that.”
SHENANGO (4-6) VS. BISHOP CANEVIN (10-1), AT DORMONT STADIUM
This is a WPIAL Class 1A contest.
The Wildcats are the No. 11 seed and the Crusaders are seeded No. 3.
Shenango ended a two-game losing streak last week with a 31-13 road win over sixth-seeded Carmichaels. The Wildcats’ C.J. Miller amassed 266 rushing yards on 39 carries and three touchdowns in the win.
“The last few games of the season, Rochester and Union, there was a lot of stuff at stake,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said. “We were playing for higher seeds, making the playoffs, all that stuff. I thought the guys played a lot looser at Carmichaels.
“They left it all on the field. They knew if they don’t win, we’re done. They played for each other. There was energy out there. They deserved to win that game. They were more physical than Carmichaels was and they executed better.”
Miller paces Shenango’s rushing attack with 927 yards on 170 carries with nine touchdowns.
Last year, Shenango reached the WPIAL semifinals before being eliminated by Clairton.
Bishop Canevin took second place in the Eastern Conference with a 6-1 league record. Clairton captured the conference crown with a 7-0 mark.
“They’re very athletic. Real good speed,” Graham said of Bishop Canevin. “That’s going to be an issue for us to prepare for. It’s next man up. Next team up.
“The next game is the biggest one. We’re happy with our performance Friday and we need to build on that momentum. We have to try to stay healthy.”
WILMINGTON (7-2) VS. FARRELL (8-0), AT HICKORY
This is the District 10, Class 2A championship game.
The Greyhounds enter with the No. 3 seed and the Steelers are the top seed.
Wilmington advanced to the championship game with a 41-21 decision over Northwestern. Farrell moved on with a 60-14 verdict over Greenville.
Wilmington, which is in the District 10 championship game for a sixth straight season, has won five district crowns in a row and 15 overall. This will be the fifth meeting in the last 14 months between the squads. The Greyhounds won the first three.
Farrell rolled to a 54-0 win over Wilmington on the Greyhounds’ home field on Oct. 8.
“Both teams are very familiar with each other,” Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. “That can provide teams with advantages and disadvantages.
“Friday night, Farrell will give us their best. We’ve shown tremendous growth since that first meeting. We’ve played our best game of the season against Northwestern last week and I’m excited to see us compete again this week.”
Farrell’s lowest point total came in a 40-0 victory over Sharpsville. The Steelers have tallies of 58 (twice), 66, 78, 48 and 60 in addition to the 54 they put up against Wilmington.
“Farrell is a complete football team,” Phillian said. “They have very good skilled players.
“Anthony Stallworth is a combination back. He has great speed and great vision. They are solid across the board at the skill position. They have a great line on both sides of the ball. Farrell has a big, physical offensive line. They have a quick and physical defensive line. I’m very impressed with their football team.”
Running back Luke Edwards paces Wilmington’s offense with 1,044 rushing yards on 116 attempts and 21 touchdowns. Quarterback Tuff McConahy is 53 of 85 through the air for 738 yards with eight scores and four interceptions.
“Luke and Tuff have been outstanding for us,” Phillian said. “Both have been big factors for us and both are playing at a very high level.
“They have a great understanding of the offense and they are both executing at a high level.”
In the first meeting, Farrell amassed 441 total yards, compared to 138 for Wilmington. The Steelers scored on several long-distance plays, with the shortest score coming on a 12-yard run and the longest on a 79-yard scoring sprint.
“There were a number of factors in how the game played out the first time around,” Phillian said. “We didn’t play our best football game, and there was a number of things we learned from that game.
“I’m confident in the guys in their work and preparation. We’re having a really good week of practice and preparation. We’re excited at having another opportunity to play Farrell.”
Phillian noted the keys to the program picking up the win and in the process capturing a sixth consecutive District 10 crown.
“We have to limit the mistakes and we have to win the turnover battle,” Phillian said. “It would be advantageous for us to win the turnover battle and limit penalties.
“Penalties on offense and defense can be very costly. We have to limit the big play. If they are to score, they have to earn it. We have to make them matriculate the ball down the field.”
Ben Miller and Gage DeCaprio returned to the Greyhounds’ lineup last week. Both players sat out the previous two games with injuries. Miller had a shoulder injury and DeCaprio was in concussion protocol and nursing a knee injury. Miller, though, is questionable for the Farrell game Friday.
“We’re in fairly good health,” Phillian said. “Ben Miller re-aggravated a shoulder injury and we’re awaiting his status. We do expect everyone else to be in the lineup Friday night.”
Last year, Wilmington topped Farrell for the District 10 championship. It snapped the Steelers’ run of five consecutive district titles, all of which at the Class 1A level.
“Our mantra and mindset each week is it’s a one-week Super Bowl,” Phillian said of the playoffs. “Each week, your record resets to 0-0. We’re both 0-0 right now. It’s do-or-die. The winner goes on and the loser goes home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.