Moving the ball against a highly ranked team can be a tall task.
The Union High football team was up to the challenge last week against Rochester, the third-ranked team in the state. The Scotties were able to grind out 119 yards on the ground and 208 yards total.
Union senior Antonio Faraone was a key piece to that offensive success in a 16-0 WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference win.
“Antonio is the calming force,” Scotties coach Stacy Robinson said. “We ask a lot of him up front.
“He did an excellent job on offense (against Rochester). Our run game got clicking like I thought it should. We still have some work to do. But, Antonio is the key.”
Said Faraone of his physical play, “Winning is a huge factor. Everyone wants to win. For us to win, you have to give effort on every play; offense, defense and special teams.”
Faraone, a son of Brandi Lutes and Anthony Faraone, suffered a shoulder injury in a 40-6 loss to Neshannock. That prompted Robinson to adjust how he used him against Rochester.
“I only played offense against Rochester,” Faraone said. “I felt a lot better on offense against them.”
Robinson said Faraone’s presence on offense against the Rams was key.
“I wasn’t sure he would play against Rochester. We were counting on him,” Robinson said. “I wanted to let his injury heal.
“He’s a big part of our defense. But, I had to pick where he’s most valuable to us.”
Offensively, Faraone plays guard/tackle, while playing defensive tackle and defensive end on the opposite side of the ball. He is taking on an added leadership role on the line with the departure to graduation of Aaron Gunn, who is playing at Louisville.
“Being a senior, it comes with a lot of responsibility that I never thought I would have,” Faraone said. “I feel I have stepped it up more this year.
“Sometimes I can go to different positions and do a different reach block. Down blocks are tough but I feel like I have got much better at them.”
The weight room has been a driving force behind Union’s success the past couple of years. The Scotties are 1-0 in conference and 3-1 overall. Last year, they were 4-3.
“I always lift on my own,” Faraone said. “Last season was a big season, I would go with my friends and hit the gym. Lifting is a big bonding thing.”
Faraone also dominates on the defensive side of the ball.
“Antonio loves to pass rush,” Robinson said. “We put him in the middle; he commands a double team. He will destroy the offense if he’s not double teamed.”
Faraone also competes in track and field in the throwing events. His future plans are undecided.
