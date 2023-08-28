New season, same Union?
Not exactly. The Scotties have a different squad this fall than the one that claimed the WPIAL Class 1A title in 2022. Still, this Union group showed it has some magic when the Scotties rallied for a wild 40-35 win over Mohawk on Saturday at Socs Roussos Stadium.
Union (1-0), which fell behind by as many as 16 points, gained its first lead with 38 seconds remaining when Braylon Thomas scrambled 14 yards up the middle on a quarterback keeper.
“We just teach ourselves to not give up, no matter what the score is,” Thomas said. “We’ve fought back from bigger deficits before, so we just try to keep our cool and go play by play.”
The Scotties faced an aerial assault in the first half. Mohawk quarterback Jay Wrona made things look easy for the Warriors (0-1) as he connected on four touchdown passes of 44 yards or more over the first two quarters.
It took one play for the guests to grab a 7-0 lead when Wrona hit Dante Retort for a 44-yard score. He found Bobby Fadden for a 72-yard bomb, Retort for a 47-yard scoring strike and Blake Logan for a 45-yard score.
“We could have quit many times,” Union coach Kim Niedbala said. “We’re still trying to acclimate. It’s a brand-new team with new kids. Obviously, you could see that. I don’t think we’ve given up four or five pass plays like that all last year. That’s just the way it is. It’s great to see the kids respond. They didn’t quit.”
The Scotties showed some big-play ability, too. Thomas connected with Dayne Johnke for a 53-yard scoring strike in the first quarter. He found Andrew Gettings for a 16-yard TD pass early in the second. His 49-yard TD toss to Johke trimmed the deficit to 28-18 just before halftime.
“We had to make adjustments,” Thomas said. “They made some great plays and so we did we. But, we had to make adjustments to try and stop theirs. We made our adjustments we had to make and it ended up working.”
He was correct. Wrona found Fadden for a 36-yard scoring strike early in the fourth quarter, but Union otherwise contained the Mohawk senior gunslinger, who finished with 349 yards passing, with only 113 coming in the second half.
Overall, it was a nightmarish second half for the Warriors. They fumbled away the ball three times and Wrona was intercepted twice.
“That’s always a key to the game — to have more takeaways than them,” Niedbala said. “When that happens, you’re going to win 99.9 percent of the time.”
With Mohawk’s offense silenced, the Scotties began their march back. However, they had to gain a lot of ground with Thomas — another a handful of others — relegated to the sidelines on several occasions with leg cramps.
Nevertheless, junior Lucas Stanley filled in under center when needed and tossed a four-yard TD pass to Johnke late in the third quarter. Stanley ran in the conversion to cut the deficit to 28-26.
Mohawk got a boost when Fadden hauled in a screen pass on the far sideline and raced 36 yards for a score that pushed the Warriors’ lead to 35-26 with 4:39 to go.
However, the Scotties answered when Thomas raced 16 yards into the end zone with 2:47 to play. He found Stanley with the conversion pass to make it a 35-34 contest.
The Warriors had a chance to put the game away with a final drive. However, Union’s defense came up big again and denied Mohawk when it elected to go for it on a fourth-and-6 on Union’s 48 with 1:51 remaining.
“I was surprised. I am thinking they were punting the ball there, but then they went for it,” Thomas said. “I had faith (we could score). We run two-minute drills all the time. I had faith in the team. I feel like we can put it in the end zone on any team at any moment.”
The Scotties marched the ball to Mohawk’s 14 and Thomas capped the drive as he sprinted up the middle for the score with 38 seconds remaining.
The Warriors had a final chance to regain the lead. They advanced all the way to Union’s 32, but Thomas ended the threat with a leaping interception just two yards short of the end zone with mere seconds remaining.
“It was a relief because I thought I was going to drop it,” Thomas said with a laugh. “It’s just good to know we can fight back, not get down on each other and just be a team and stay calm in those situations.”
Thomas finished with 196 yards passing and three touchdowns as well as 125 yards rushing and two scores. Stanley completed 6 of 7 passes for 49 yards and a score. Johnke snagged eight passes for 149 yards and three TDs in the win.
