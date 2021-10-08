The Ellwood City Lincoln High football struggled Friday night.
The Wolverines managed just 68 yards of total offense in dropping a 35-0 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference home matchup to Freedom.
It’s the 22nd consecutive loss for Ellwood City (0-4 conference, 0-5 overall).
Nick Magnifico was 7 of 17 for 65 yards with an interception for Ellwood City. Teammate Elijah Palmer-McCane rushed for 38 yards on nine attempts.
The Bulldogs (2-2, 3-4) led 7-0 after one quarter and 14-0 at the half. Freedom extended the margin to 21-0 through three quarters.
The Wolverines will look to put an end to their lengthy losing skid when they travel to crosstown rival Riverside (0-4, 0-6) at 7 p.m. Friday.
