BOLD: UPDATE SCORES AFTER GAME
The loss streak levee was bound to break for either Ellwood or Mohawk Friday night.
The Wolverines (0-6, 0-7,) walked into the conference game holding 24 straight losses (How many seasons). The Warriors (3-3, 4-5) had entered their home field accumulating a three loss streak.
[E/M] ended that losing streak with a score of [XX-XX].
Mohawk's quarterback J.C. Voss returned to the lineup throwing (---) passes with (---) completions, picking up (---) passing yards for the Warriors.
--
Mohawk now set their sights on the WPIAL AA Midwestern playoffs and will go up against (---).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.