BEAVER FALLS — The Ellwood City Lincoln High offense struggled Friday night.
The Wolverines managed just 72 yards of total offense in a 49-0 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference road loss to Beaver Falls.
It’s the 20th consecutive loss for Ellwood City.
Tigers coach Nick Nardone is an Ellwood City graduate.
Elijah Palmer-McCane paced Ellwood City (0-2 conference, 0-3 overall) with 57 yards rushing on 21 attempts.
Beaver Falls (1-1, 1-3) led 19-0 after the first quarter and 43-0 at the half.
The Tigers rolled up 311 yards of total offense.
The Wolverines will host Neshannock (1-1, 4-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in a conference clash.
