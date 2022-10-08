NEW BRIGHTON — The Ellwood City Lincoln football team grabbed its first conference victory of the season against New Brighton on Friday.
The Wolverines picked up an 18-13 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference verdict over New Brighton.
Ellwood City’s Elijah Palmer-McCaine ran for 63 yards to grab the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter. Palmer-McCaine posted a total of 231 rushing yards for the Wolverines (1-3 conference, 2-5 overall).
Palmer-McCaine broke into the end zone in the second quarter on an eight-yard run to remain unanswered, 12-0, entering halftime.
New Brighton (0-4, 0-7) found its first touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter after Brian Taylor Jr. threw a four-yard pass to Kyler Rombold. Ellwood City responded in the fourth with Palmer-McCaine scoring a touchdown on a 20-yard run.
Taylor Jr. scored the final touchdown of the fourth on a two-yard run.
The Wolverines produced an overall total of 299 rushing yards and 104 passing yards from quarterback Chris Smiley.
New Brighton posted seven rushing yards and 195 passing yards in the game.
Ellwood City will play its first home game of the season against Beaver Falls at 7 p.m. Friday.
Helling Stadium’s renovations will finally be complete for the Wolverines to host their Homecoming game.
