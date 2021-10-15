NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP — The losing streak continues for the Ellwood City Lincoln High football team.
The Wolverines managed just 79 yards of total offense in dropping a 19-0 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference road decision to Riverside on Friday night. It’s the 23rd consecutive loss for Ellwood City.
Nick Magnifico rushed seven times for 33 yards to pace the Wolverines (0-5 conference, 0-6 overall).
Sam Hughes scored on a 21-yard touchdown run in the second period to put the Panthers (1-4, 1-6) up 7-0. The score held until Brady Barton’s 45-yard scoring sprint in the third quarter for a 13-0 advantage.
Ellwood City hosts Laurel (5-0, 8-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in a Midwestern Conference clash.
