The Ellwood City Lincoln High football team couldn’t get any offensive momentum going against Riverside on Friday.
Riverside went unanswered against Ellwood City, 28-0, in a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference game.
Riverside and Ellwood City had no touchdowns in the first quarter of the game.
Riverside’s Robert Janis and Noah Goerge scored touchdowns in the second quarter on 1- and 3-yard runs, respectively. Riverside rushed for 170 yards to Ellwood City’s 64.
In the third quarter, Riverside’s Ayden Garcia caught a 10-yard pass from Sam Hughes to score the third touchdown. Hughes was 14 of 25 for 228 yards, while Ellwood City’s Chris Smiley was 2 of 9 for four yards.
Hughes would grab the last touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter after a 10-yard dash to the end zone.
Ellwood City ends its season with a conference record of 1-6 and an overall record of 2-8.
