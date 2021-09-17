The losing streak is at 19 games for the Ellwood City Lincoln High football team.
New Brighton built a four-touchdown lead and cruised to a 34-6 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference win over the Wolverines.
Zach Gatto scored on a one-yard run for Ellwood City (0-1 conference, 0-2 overall) in the final minute of the third quarter. That cut the deficit to 27-6.
Dayntae Pierce rushed for a team-high 34 yards on six carries for the Wolverines.
New Brighton (1-0, 2-2) led 7-0 after the first quarter and 20-0 at the half.
Ellwood City returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday at Beaver Falls (0-1, 0-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.