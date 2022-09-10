CARNEGIE — The 27-game winning streak that plagued the Ellwood City Lincoln High football team over several years is over.
The Wolverines defeated Carlynton, 46-6, in a nonconference game Friday at Honus Wagner Stadium.
Elijah Palmer-McCaine picked up the first touchdown of the night for Ellwood City (1-3) with a 14-yard run in the first quarter. Palmer-McCaine led the Wolverines in rushing yards with 102.
Carlynton responded in the first quarter with a 63-yard run by Jaydin McKnight and a failed two-point conversion.
Palmer-McCaine had a 5-yard rush to take the lead in the first, while Ellwood City’s Chris Smiley had a 1-yard run into the end zone.
Carlynton was kept off the board the rest of the way.
Ellwood City’s Michael Walters caught a 34-yard pass from Smiley to get the lone touchdown of the second quarter. Smiley had 179 total yards in passing for the Wolverines.
Luciano Gagric had a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter. After Gagric’s touchdown, Smiley had a pass to Aaron Hobel to secure the extra two points.
Dayntae Pierce and Palmer-McCaine had a 3- and 11-yard touchdown, respectively, in the third quarter for the Wolverines. Another two-point conversion pass was failed after Pierce’s touchdown.
