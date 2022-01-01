Wilmington’s District 10 reign came to an end this fall.
The Greyhounds saw their streak of Class 2A district championships stopped at five with a setback to Farrell in the D-10 title tilt. Nevertheless, Wilm ington’s Luke Edwards and Cole McCallister were named to the Region 1 first team.
Edwards, a senior, earned first-team honors at defensive back. Offensively, he finished third in the county with 1,074 yards rushing. He was fourth with 332 yards receiving on 25 catches and second with 21 touchdowns.
“I think he had a great season for us in the secondary,” Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. “As a safety, we asked him to make plays both in defense of the pass and run. He had a lot of interceptions and returned one for a touchdown. I think he did a great job for us in the defensive backfield this season.”
McCallister, a senior, earned first-team honors at defensive back as well. Offensively, he had 16 catches for 265 yards. He completed four passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns. He reached the end zone six times.
“What makes Cole’s selection to the first team so special to me is his versatility,” Phillian said. “He started at safety and, as the season went on and depending on the scheme and strategy, there were a number of times we asked him to play cornerback because we liked his matchup on the opposing receiver. That really speaks volumes to what he did this season.”
The ’Hounds’ season ended at 7-3.
“I think, for us, really one of the highlights of the season was going to Edinboro and beating a good Northwestern team in the playoffs. We were tied at halftime and our guys came out and played such a strong second half,” Phillian said. “To finish 7-3 with our three losses coming to a strong Liberty Benton team a couple hours away on 48 hours’ notice and twice to a really good Farrell team. We have a lot to be proud of. Every year, the goal is to reach our full potential and I believe we were able to do that this season.”
