Luke Edwards scored five touchdowns and Tyler Mikulin tallied twice, leading Wilmington High's football team to a 55-14 District 10, Region 1-2A rout of Kennedy Catholic on Saturday night.
Edwards ran 12, 29 and 15 yards for scores, sandwiching his 51-yard Pick-Six. He later hauled in Tuff McConahy's 51-yard scoring strike. Edwards ended with a game-high 112 yards rushing on only a handful of carries.
Mikulin mustered 2- and 36-yard TD runs and Aidan Gardner garnered a 13-yarder for the Greyhounds (5-1 region, 5-2 overall). James Winters made five extra points as well.
Kennedy Catholic (1-5, 1-6) commenced the contest with only a dozen players in uniform and ended with 11.
Rayvion Wilbon-Venable keyed the Golden Eagles. The freshman sensation tossed a 35-yard scoring strike to Jermaine Dunlap with 43.8 seconds remaining in the first half, then sprinted 54 yards for a third-quarter score. He also pilfered a pass and returned a kickoff 46 yards.
The Greyhounds' ground game gained 245 yards and Wilmington went for 371 total yards, averaging 10 yards per play.
McConahy completed half of his 10 passing attempts for 115 yards, including a pair apiece to Cole McCallister and Davis Phanco. McCallister also intercepted a pass and Will Bruckner recorded a quarterback sack.
Wilbon-Venable completed half of his 18 pass attempts for 83 yards and also rushed for another 90 yards, while Kole Tarary tacked on 54 additional yards rushing. Dunlap delivered a handful of receptions, while Aidan Churlik hauled in a 33-yard pass.
