Laurel High’s Kobe DeRosa takes the field offensively at quarterback.
If things don’t work out for the Spartans on any given possession, he remains in to punt. But that hasn’t happened much this season.
Friday, DeRosa wasn’t needed to punt at all as he guided Laurel to a 54-9 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference road win over Mohawk. The win locked up a playoff berth for the Spartans and kept not only their chances of a conference crown alive, but the top seed in the upcoming WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
DeRosa rushed six times for 113 yards in Laurel’s win over the Warriors. He added a 14-yard rushing touchdown as well.
“Kobe has grown each week and he’s developing into a great quarterback,” Spartans coach Brian Cooper said. “His throws are very precise. He manages the offense well and he puts us in great position.”
For his efforts, DeRosa was named the Lawrence County Athlete of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“I think we played well as a team,” DeRosa said. “I just ran hard. The line was opening up big holes.
“Our offense is always playing well. All week in practice we’re working on the opposing team’s defense. We find their weaknesses and we go from there.”
DeRosa, a son of Angeline and Donald DeRosa, is a 5-foot-11, 200-pound quarterback/linebacker.
Laurel beat North East in the season opener, 56-0. It was another case of DeRosa leading his team to touchdowns on every possession without dropping back to punt. The Spartans (5-0 conference, 8-0 overall), clinched a playoff berth last week. They can win at least a share of the conference crown with a win Friday night at Ellwood City Lincoln (0-5, 0-6).
In the offseason, Laurel changed up its offense by implementing the no-huddle attack.
“It’s not easy, especially with the no-huddle offense,” Cooper said of a quarterback’s job in an offense like the Spartans run. “He makes sure people are set up. He makes sure people are set up in their position.
“He’s understanding it a lot more and he’s getting those pre-snap reads. It shows how he has grown with passing and running the ball. He’s understanding where he needs to be.”
Said DeRosa, “I just have to make sure everyone is ready, everyone is set and that everyone gets all the calls. I wanted us to bring in the no-huddle offense. It gets the offense moving.”
Laurel typically gets to the line of scrimmage and just prior to the players getting set, they all glance over at the coaching staff for the instructions on the next play.”
“I’ll check to a couple of plays at times. But mostly we’ll get the play from the sideline,” DeRosa said. “Coach tells me every week this is my team. He has full confidence in me and the offense.
“We’re all confident with the no-huddle offense. We worked all summer with the no-huddle offense and we were already ready by the time the season rolled around. It’s a huge advantage to be ready to go and not be behind.”
“He makes great reads on read options. He has the threat to make the big plays. That’s why he is in there. He’s a big threat. He makes a great 1-2 punch with Luke (McCoy) back there. That’s what we envisioned at the beginning of the year.”
DeRosa plays just offense now with the installation of the no-huddle offense. He still kicks off and punts, though.
“It’s fine. I get a breather so I’m ready to go,” DeRosa said. “That’s my main goal on the kickoff team is to go out and hit someone.”
Said Cooper, “I took him off defense to focus on quarterback and the no-huddle offense. He took those things in stride. He was there all summer long working hard; this whole team has worked hard.”
Cooper noted how well DeRosa has adapted to the new style of offensive play for the Spartans.
“It’s not how quickly he has to take the information. They’re all getting the signals at the same time,” Cooper said. “Kobe has to digest that, run the play and execute it.
“It’s a lot faster. To me the hardest part is this is our first year doing it. I thought we had an athletic enough team to do it and Kobe is doing a great job.”
DeRosa has rushed for 656 yards on 72 carries with nine touchdowns. He is 29 of 47 through the air for 469 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
“He has really grown at the quarterback position. He’s always been athletic,” Cooper said. “He’s fast and he’s seeing where the plays are developing.
“Read options are big and what he does with the ball. His understanding with those things has grown. I keep saying he has a lot of room to grow. That’s what’s exciting about him.”
DeRosa, who also plays baseball, basketball and track and field at Laurel, said he’s undecided about his future. He does want to play a sport at the collegiate level.
