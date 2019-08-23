Death of a legend: Loss of Cuba saddens those whose lives he touched

Chuck Cuba was many things to many people — teammate, coach, respected football official, mentor, friend.
And a great husband and father as well.
No matter who you talk to, it seems, no one ever has had a negative word to say about him.
The loss of Cuba is being felt throughout Lawrence County following his death Monday at the age of 84 at his home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He and wife, Jewell, left their New Castle home four years ago to be nearer to sons, Pat, who lives in Myrtle Beach, and Terry, who lives in North Carolina.
Lawrence County was left reeling when news of his death circulated. The New Castle News’ Facebook page reached more than 10,000 people in the first few hours after it was posted as the words of condolence began pouring in.
Cuba was a football star at New Castle High and Virginia Tech University before forging a lengthy career as a high school coach in various sports. He was a football and basketball official for over 50 years and a longtime teacher at New Castle High.
“Chuck was my mentor and he later became my friend,” said longtime local sports official John Yerage. “He was a person of integrity and someone who was a friend to anyone. I never heard anyone say anything but good about him.”
Yerage was a sophomore at New Castle High in 1981 when he met Cuba, who then was a social studies and history teacher there.
“He knew my brother (Ed) through officiating basketball and he knew I was interested in becoming an official,” Yerage said. “When I had a study hall and he had free time, he would invite me to his classroom to talk about basketball rules.
“A few months after I graduated, I took my basketball officiating test and two years later, Chuck talked me into taking my football test. I officiated my first basketball game at Shenango in 1986 and my first football game on a Saturday afternoon at Kennedy Christian in 1987.
“Chuck was the referee of a group that was called Cuba’s Crew and in 1988, he asked me to join his crew full time,” Yerage said. “I was thrilled and honored. He became a wonderful mentor to me. He always tried to make everyone around him a better official and a better person.”
Cuba stopped working varsity games in 2008, although he continued to work junior high and JV.
While many knew Cuba from wearing the stripes and white hat as a referee, he was just as well known as a star player and coach at New Castle High and Virginia Tech.
Cuba came by his talent naturally. His father, Paul, was a former football, basketball and track star at New Castle, who went on to make a name for himself at the University of Pittsburgh, then played professionally with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1933-35 before a knee injury ended his career.
Chuck Cuba played at New Castle High in the early 1950s, when helmets and shoulder pads were made of leather. The game epitomized the head-to-head, smash-mouth style people read and hear about from the old days.
“Playing football at New Castle High School in the ‘40s and ‘50s was the greatest thing that you could do,” Cuba told The News in 1984. “My senior year, 211 guys came out for football and it was really an honor to make the team.”
Cuba earned All-WPIAL honors for New Castle in 1952 and played in the Big 33 game in 1953 before going on to Virginia Tech, where he lettered three years as a center and linebacker. Cuba helped the Gobblers (their nickname until 1981) earn an undefeated season in 1954, going 8-0-1. Virginia Tech finished 16th in the nation that year.
“The stadium that I played in down there probably was similar to Taggart Stadium,” Cuba said in an interview in The News in 2012 when he was inducted into the Lawrence County Historical Society Sports Hall of Fame. “You could put that (the Virginia Tech) stadium inside the one they have now probably three times.”
Cuba began his coaching career almost immediately after his playing days were over, starting out as an assistant football coach at Leesburg and Pulaski high schools in Virginia. Following that, he became a head coach at Wytheville High in Virginia.
Cuba then moved to North Carolina, where Jewell was from, and started the football program at North Stokes High School. It was a town full of tobacco farmers, and Cuba said that harvesting crops was more important than everything else, especially sports. So Cuba had to start from scratch, including showing players where to line up and explaining the duties of each position.
“I thoroughly enjoyed the North Carolina experience because those kids had never played football,” he said during the 2012 interview. “Because they had to help their families, I practiced at 4:30 in the morning and 8:30 at night. Those kids would go to school, they would go help their families and they would come out and practice football. We started with 36 of them at the beginning of the year, and we ended up with 36 at the end of year. We won like two games, but they didn’t care.”
Cuba moved back to New Castle in 1967, joining the staff of legendary coach Lindy Lauro and serving as the defensive coordinator for most of his time there. He helped construct a new, advanced era of football that was one of the most successful in Red Hurricane history. He was able to coach Pat and Terry during his tenure and was part of two WPIAL championship teams.
“Chuck was a tremendous coach and friend. He bled the red and black,” current New Castle High athletic director Sam Flora said.
Cuba went on to serve as head baseball coach at New Castle High in the 1980s, where he famously brought his beloved dog, Mugsy, to games. Mugsy would sit quietly in the stands with Jewell, wagging her tail ferociously at her master anytime he looked her way. When the ‘Canes celebrated a score, Mugsy would bark in approval.
John Latina was a star at New Castle in the mid-1970s, where Cuba helped build him into a dominant offensive lineman. He also aided Latina, along with fellow New Castle players Rick Razzano and Nick Rapone, in their decisions to play football at Virginia Tech.
“He was great role model,” said Latina, whose last coaching stint at Duke ended in 2015. “As a young athlete, I always felt like I wanted to coach, and I never knew I’d be as fortunate as I have been, but he definitely had an impact on that. When he told you something, you knew it was going to be the truth. You could trust coach Cuba, and that’s always stuck with me.
“He was so respected at Virginia Tech that, for years after he left, if we had a good player at New Castle, all he had to do was make a phone call. He did that for Rick, Nick and me. His word was golden. When I was coaching at Duke, he came to at least one game a year and he made that the Virginia Tech game when he could. I would ask him, ‘who are you rooting for, coach?’ and he would say, ‘I always root for you, John.’ “
But there was a day at Notre Dame that Latina says he never will forget.
“Probably my most unforgettable memory with him was when I was coaching at Notre Dame (from 2005-08) and he came to a game and I took him on a tour of the facilities,” he said. “He has tears in his eyes when I took him into the Notre Dame locker room and let him reach up and hit the ‘Play like a Champion Today’ sign. It was such a special moment.
“I never met a more genuine person, but he could be stern with you, too. But you respected him because you knew he cared. He gave me a technical in a CYO game once, the only technical of my career.
“I can’t remember what I did exactly,” Latina said, adding with a laugh,” but I’m sure that I deserved it.”
Ron Plano coached with Cuba on Lauro’s storied staff at New Castle High and they became fast friends. Plano, who now splits his time between The Villages in Florida and New Castle, watched as Cuba used his influence to get Latina, Razzano and Rapone into his alma mater, which was once was known as Virginia Agricultural and Mechanical College.
“He was very sure of himself and so proud that he had played football at Virginia Tech,” Plano said. “He and I went to a clinic down there and I told him I knew that we were going to see cows on the campus because it was an agricultural school. He said he doubted it, but sure enough, we pull in and on the right-hand side of the road near the entrance were cows. Then you turn left and there was the campus, this absolutely beautiful place. I think it was the nicest college campus I’d ever seen. He was so proud to take me there.
“I used to see him at the Y before he moved and I could tell he was starting to have some physical troubles, but it was always good to see him and reminisce,” he added. “My wife (Sandy) and I pass through Wytheville on our way back to Florida and it makes me think of him because he would tell stories of when he was head coach there.”
Terry Cuba said that even after his dad moved to the Carolinas, he never hesitated to let anyone who would listen know where he was from.
“He was always so proud to say, ‘I am from New Castle Pa., a Red Hurricane forever,’ “ Terry said.
