Lawrence County high school football teams are ready to start a push toward the postseason.
That extra effort is set to start this week.
Seven games are featured on this week's slate, with five of them set for Friday night.
Conference supremacy is at stake at the top of the WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference standings. Teams also are jockeying for postseason position in that conference, along with the Parkway Conference and Big Seven Conference.
NEW CASTLE (1-1, 4-3) AT BLACKHAWK (0-2, 2-5), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a Class 4A Parkway Conference clash.
The Red Hurricane is looking to bounce back from a tough 20-14 road loss to Beaver last week.
New Castle went 1-5 last year, with its lone win coming against the Cougars at Taggart Stadium in the season finale, 51-35. This is a must-win game for both teams.
The 'Canes are in a four-way tie for second place with Beaver, Chartiers Valley and Montour. They defeated the Spartans and will host the Colts next week. New Castle can deal a critical blow to Blackhawk's postseason hopes with a victory.
Quarterback Chris Hood continues to pace the 'Canes in rushing with 542 yards on 87 attempts and eight touchdowns. He is 49 of 104 through the air for 607 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions.
ELLWOOD CITY LINCOLN (0-4, 0-5) AT RIVERSIDE (0-4, 0-6), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a Class 2A Midwestern Conference contest.
Pride and bragging rights are on the line in this crosstown battle. The Wolverines are on a 22-game losing streak.
Ellwood City's last win over the Panthers came in 2013, 58-21. The Wolverines have lost five in a row against Riverside.
UNION (1-3, 3-4) AT FORT CHERRY (2-2, 4-3), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a Class 1A Big Seven Conference battle.
The Scotties are trending in the wrong direction at an inopportune time. Union has lost three games in a row after knocking off Rochester, 16-0.
The Scotties have blown leads in each of those three games. Union led Northgate 16-0 at the half before falling, 22-16. The Scotties led 6-0 early against Cornell and again 22-13 going to the fourth quarter before losing, 34-22. Last week, Union built a 30-7 lead over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart just 10:03 into the game. The Chargers, though, rallied and caught the Scotties at 30 midway through the fourth quarter. Union scored on the first overtime possession, but missed the two-point conversion. OLSH answered that tally and drilled the extra point to come away with the victory.
Tyler Staub threw for 224 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions last week. Receiver Braylon Thomas caught seven passes from Staub for 168 yards and five touchdowns.
Staub is 47-of-106 passing for 770 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Thomas has hauled in 14 passes for 318 yards with nine touchdowns.
LAUREL (4-0, 7-0) AT MOHAWK (3-1, 4-3), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a Class 2A Midwestern Conference matchup.
The Spartans are in first place in the league by a game over Neshannock and Mohawk, and a game-and-a-half over Beaver Falls by virtue of a head-to-head victory.
The Warriors are coming off a 41-7 road loss last week to Beaver Falls.
Laurel's Luke McCoy paces the county in rushing with 1,143 yards on 93 attempts. He has a scored a county-best 21 touchdowns as well.
Mohawk is led by quarterback J.C. Voss. Voss is 73 of 135 through the air for 938 yards with eight scores and four interceptions. He missed last week's game because of COVID-19 contact tracing.
NESHANNOCK (3-1, 6-1) AT NEW BRIGHTON (1-3, 2-5), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a Class 2A Midwestern Conference battle.
The Lions defeated Neshannock last year on the road, 27-21. In fact, New Brighton has won the last three matchups against the Lancers.
Jonny Huff and Kurt Sommerfeld both returned to the lineup last week for Neshannock. Huff ran three times for 31 yards, while hauling in five passes for 86 yards. He scored three total touchdowns. Sommerfeld completed seven passes in nine attempts for 115 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC (1-4, 1-5) AT WILMINGTON (4-1, 4-2), 7 P.M. SATURDAY
This is a District 10, Region 1-2A clash.
The Greyhounds suffered a rare loss last week, 54-0, to the top-ranked team in Class 2A in the state as recognized by PennLive — Farrell. Wilmington was shut out for the first time since a 48-0 loss to Southern Columbia in the PIAA Class 2A championship game in 2017. The last time the Greyhounds were blanked in the regular season was a 41-0 setback to Hickory in 2014.
Wilmington has two regular-season losses for the first time since the 2015 campaign. The Greyhounds finished 6-5 that season.
Luke Edwards leads the Wilmington offensive attack with 573 rushing yards on 76 attempts with 10 scores.
This is the first matchup between the schools since a 35-28 Greyhounds verdict in 2004.
SHENANGO (2-2, 2-4) VS. OUR LADY OF THE SACRED HEART (3-1, 5-1), 7 P.M. SATURDAY, AT MOON
This is a Class 1A Big Seven Conference tilt
The Wildcats have won two consecutive games after a 48-6 home win over Northgate. Shenango didn't throw a pass in that game, while rushing for 416 yards on 47 carries. The Wildcats knocked off Our Lady of the Sacred Heart last year, 45-21.
Hunter Lively, who scored three touchdowns last week against the Flames, paces Shenango's ground game. Lively has 482 rushing yards on 80 carries with four touchdowns.
Five teams reach the playoffs in Class 1A from each conference. Shenango is tied for fourth with Fort Cherry. However, the Rangers own the tiebreaker by virtue of a 35-7 head-to-head victory.
