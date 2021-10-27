The stakes are high as the regular season comes to a close Friday night.
Seven Lawrence County high schools will play their final game of the regular season.
Wilmington (6-2) played its final game last week. The Greyhounds, who have a first-round bye, are seeded No. 3 in the District 10, Class 2A playoffs and they will battle second-seeded Northwestern (7-0) on Nov. 5 at a time and site to be determined.
Two of the seven WPIAL teams competing Friday night are eliminated from playoff contention — Ellwood City Lincoln and Union. New Castle has conference championship aspirations and Shenango is bidding for a playoff berth.
The WPIAL will announce the football pairings on Saturday.
NEW CASTLE (3-1, 6-3) AT ALIQUIPPA (4-0, 7-1) 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference matchup.
The Quips have locked up a share of the conference championship. They will secure it outright with a win. The 'Canes are looking to earn a split of the league crown with a win.
New Castle also will win the top seed out of the Parkway with a win and a Beaver (3-1, 6-2) loss. The Bobcats own a 20-14 win over the 'Canes.
Aliquippa won last year's matchup, 44-28.
Quarterback Chris Hood engineers the New Castle offense. Hood has rushed for 654 yards on 116 carries with 13 touchdowns. He has thrown for 496 yards with five touchdowns and eight interceptions.
ELLWOOD CITY (0-6, 0-7) AT MOHAWK (3-3, 4-5), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern contest.
The Warriors, who already have a postseason berth secured, can lock up third place in the league with a win over the Wolverines and a Laurel win over Neshannock.
The Wolverines have lost 24 straight.
Quarterback J.C. Voss returned to Mohawk's lineup last week after missing the past couple of games with COVID. Voss is 85 of 153 for 1,159 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.
NESHANNOCK (4-2, 7-2) AT LAUREL (6-0, 9-0), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference showdown.
The Spartans are the conference champions. They will share the league title with a loss coupled with a Beaver Falls win over Riverside. In that scenario, both schools would receive a championship plaque, but Laurel still would capture the higher seed.
The Lancers can finish in third place with a win over Laurel or a Mohawk loss to Ellwood City.
Laurel won last season's matchup, 14-7.
The Spartans' Luke McCoy leads the county in rushing with 1,503 yards on 114 carries. He paces the county in touchdowns as well with 27.
Peyton Weaver paces Neshannock in rushing with 796 yards on 97 carries with 12 touchdowns.
SHENANGO (3-3, 3-5) AT UNION (1-5, 3-6), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference tilt.
The Wildcats can clinch a playoff spot with a win or by getting some help if they lose.
The Scotties are playing for pride.
C.J. Miller has rushed for a team-best 581 yards on 116 carries for Shenango. He has scored six touchdowns.
Union quarterback Tyler Staub was injured in the Fort Cherry game and is out for this matchup with the Wildcats. Braylon Thomas served as Staub's backup last week against Burgettstown.
