Big games are sprinkled around the schedule this week for Lawrence County high school football teams.
Eight games are ready for action, seven of which are conference clashes. The lone nonconference matchup pits New Castle against Central Valley. The Warriors are the defending WPIAL Class 3A champions. The Red Hurricane competes in Class 4A.
Last week was chock full of upsets. Mohawk took care of visiting Neshannock. Union knocked off Rochester, which came in ranked No. 3 in the state poll, on the Scotties' home field. In a mild upset, Laurel got its first win over Beaver Falls since 1990 and just its second in 12 meetings between the teams.
Things will start to heat up in conference races as the season officially hit fall this week.
Following are a look at this week's matchups:
NEW CASTLE (3-1) AT CENTRAL VALLEY (4-0), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
The 'Canes scored a 48-4 win over Summit Academy last week. It marked the first time since the 2008 season that the ‘Canes (3-1) have scored 40 or more points in three straight weeks.
The Warriors won last year's contest, 49-21. New Castle is looking for its first four-game winning streak since 2017. The 'Canes have won 750 games all-time.
Quarterback Chris Hood has rushed for 314 yards on 43 carries for New Castle. He is 30 of 58 through the air for 373 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.
Mike Wells returned to the lineup for the 'Canes two weeks ago against Mars after missing time with a broken hand suffered in a scrimmage.
Central Valley is ranked No. 2 in the state by PennLive. The Warriors have won 16 games in a row dating back to a 21-14 loss to Wyoming Area in the 2019 PIAA Class 3A championship game.
ELLWOOD CITY LINCOLN (0-1, 0-2) AT BEAVER FALLS (0-1, 0-3), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a Class 2A Midwestern Conference clash.
The Wolverines are looking to snap a 19-game losing streak. Ellwood City's last win over the Tigers came in 2017 (28-0).
Beaver Falls coach Nick Nardone is an Ellwood City graduate. Last year, the Tigers finished 10-1, winning the Midwestern Conference crown and the WPIAL championship. Beaver Falls' only loss was a 20-18 setback against Wilmington in the state semifinals.
LAUREL (1-0, 4-0) AT RIVERSIDE (0-1, 0-3), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a Class 2A Midwestern Conference matchup.
Spartans running back Luke McCoy continues to run through the competition. He broke the school's all-time career touchdown record, scoring three times last week in a 39-21 win over Beaver Falls. He now has 43 total touchdowns, breaking a tie with Dylan Jones, who played from 2009 to 2011.
McCoy has rushed for a county-best 655 yards on 49 attempts with 11 touchdowns.
FREEDOM (1-0, 2-2) AT NESHANNOCK (0-1, 3-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a Class 2A Midwestern Conference tilt.
The Lancers are looking to climb back into the thick of things in the conference standings after suffering a 15-7 road loss last week to Mohawk.
Cam'Ron Owens accounted for Neshannock's only touchdown last week, on a 97-yard interception return in the second quarter.
The Lancers have won the last two meetings against Freedom by a combined score of 103-41.
UNION (1-0, 3-1) AT NORTHGATE (0-1, 1-3), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a Class 1A Big Seven Conference battle.
The Scotties have won four consecutive matchups against the Flames.
Jackson Clark paces the Union ground game with 179 yards on 40 attempts with five touchdowns. Scotties quarterback Tyler Staub is 19-of-44 passing with 389 yards three touchdowns and four interceptions.
MOHAWK (1-0, 2-2) at NEW BRIGHTON, (1-0, 2-2), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a Class 2A Midwestern Conference game.
Josh Wilkins helped boot the Warriors past Neshannock last week. He made three field goals in the game on kicks of 25, 35 and 37 yards.
A.J. Carnuche has rushed for 172 yards on 44 attempts with a touchdown for Mohawk.
CORNELL (1-0, 2-1) AT SHENANGO (0-1, 0-3), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a Class 2A Midwestern Conference matchup.
Hunter Lively paces the Wildcats' ground game with 168 yards on 29 carries.
Shenango has won three consecutive matchups against the Raiders, including last year's 68-14 decision.
LAKEVIEW (0-2, 1-2) AT WILMINGTON (2-0, 2-1), NOON SATURDAY
This is a District 10, Region 1-2A confrontation.
The Greyhounds are ranked No. 9 in the state.
Wilmington's Luke Edwards ranks second in the county with 376 yards on 42 attempts and seven scores.
