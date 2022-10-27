County football teams are ready to take the field for one final time in the regular season Friday night.
Four teams — Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock and Union — have secured WPIAL playoff berths. Wilmington is idle in District and awaiting word on if it made the play=offs.
The game with the highest stakes is the Neshannock at Mohawk contest. The winner nails down second place.
NEW CASTLE (0-6, 1-8) AT BLACKHAWK (2-4, 3-6), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference battle.
The Red Hurricane is looking to snap an eight-game losing streak and take some momentum into the offseason. The Cougars have clinched a playoff berth and is locked into the No. 5 seed out of the conference.
New Castle opened the season with a 49-0 home win over Summit Academy.
“It seems like it’s been quite a long time since we’ve been able to be on the winning end. It’s left a bitter taste in their mouth,” first-year ‘Canes coach Stacy Robinson said. “This game is about hope for the future. A win would sure be important for us.”
Sixteen seniors arrived on the first day of official practice. They will have one final chance to compete with their team against Blackhawk.
“It’s been a long, but yet short journey for them,” Robinson said of the seniors. “To make it through four years is a feather in their cap. It’s important that they finish strong.”
The Cougars have lost four straight, including a 27-7 decision last week at Montour.
“They are another parkway team. They’ve taken their lumps,” Robinson said of Blackhawk. “They do a lot of things well. They do things similar to us.
“We sure aren’t taking them lightly. We will have to play well to beat them.”
‘Canes quarterback Kyrell Harris is 49 of 110 for 753 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Seven of the eight losses during New Castle’s current stretch resulted in the mercy rule.
“We’re here to win a game. A lot of young guys have been getting looks throughout the year,” Robinson said of the finale. “I think it’s working in a positive way for the young guys.
“People get antsy. But, these are 14-and 15-year-old kids that are going up against 18-year-olds. Age makes a difference. Our young guys are taking their lumps, but they’re getting better.”
SHENANGO (2-3, 2-7) AT LAUREL (5-0, 7-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference matchup.
Laurel locked up the conference championship last week with a 68-14 win over Summit Academy.
“It says a lot for the kids,” Spartans coach Brian Cooper said. “To win a section championship is not easy. We reminded them of that.
“To do that two years in a row says a lot for the kids filling the positions they had to fill. It’s gratifying, but at the same time, we’re not satisfied.”
Shenango lost to Leechburg last week, 42-35. The Wildcats are eliminated from playoff contention.
Last year, Shenango was in a position to qualify for the playoffs in the season finale against a Union team that was eliminated from the playoffs. The Scotties pulled the upset, 16-6, over the Wildcats a season ago. Cooper related his team can’t look past Shenango.
“We’re trying to improve every week and get better. This is a big game,” Cooper said. “This is the last game before going into the playoffs. We don’t want to take a step backward.
“Shenango is a good football team. We know we can’t take them lightly. If we do, they’ll take it to us. We think highly of them and we’re looking forward to playing them. It’s a big rivalry and a community game.”
Hunter Lively leads Shenango’s rushing attack with 672 yards on 139 attempts. He has scored 10 touchdowns.
Laurel’s Landon Smith has rolled up 1,194 rushing yards on 128 carries. Smith has scored a county-best 23 touchdowns.
NESHANNOCK (5-1, 8-1) AT MOHAWK (4-2, 4-3), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference contest.
Both teams have captured WPIAL playoff berths. Beaver Falls won the conference championship. The winner of the Neshannock-Mohawk matchup will claim second place.
There’s a possibility that tiebreaker points may come into play to determine third place. Depending on results, head-to-head tiebreaker would follow to help determine fourth place and fifth place.
“There’s a lot on the line for both teams as far as seeding goes,” Lancers coach Fred Mozzocio said. “It’s a big game to say the least. Last year, they were able to handle us out there (15-7).
“We’re looking forward to the challenge of going back out there. Hopefully we can get the job done this time.”
The Warriors started the season off slowly, falling to Laurel (49-7) and Riverside (32-28). Mohawk has won four of five since then.
“They have continued to improve every week,” Mozzocio said. “You can see that from the time they played their first game.
“Each week, they have shown steady improvement. They have their legs under them and they are playing good football. Things have come together for them.”
Mozzocio noted what is needed for his team to come away with a win.
“We want to take care of ourselves and we want to take care of the ball on our end,” Mozzocio said. “We have to be sound tacklers and play with gap integrity.”
Neshannock quarterback Jonny Huff is a dual threat. Huff has rushed for a county-best 1,296 yards on 130 attempts with 17 touchdowns. In addition, Huff is 70 of 147 through the air for 924 yards with nine scores and two interceptions.
“Jonny has had a great season; he’s helped us get some victories,” Mozzocio said. “He’s been continuing that week in and week out.”
RIVERSIDE (3-3, 4-4) AT ELLWOOD CITY (1-5, 2-7), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference clash.
This game is for pride and bragging rights for the Wolverines. The Panthers have secured a playoff berth and are looking to build momentum as well as grab bragging rights between the neighboring rivals.
Ellwood City lost to Neshannock last week, 40-21. Riverside cruised past New Brighton, 52-7.
Elijah Palmer-McCane paces the Wolverines in rushing with 1,123 yards on 190 attempts. He has scored 13 touchdowns.
Ellwood City is looking for its first three-win season since 2018.
SUMMIT ACADEMY (0-5, 1-8) AT UNION (3-2, 6-3), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference matchup.
The Scotties will participate in the WPIAL playoffs. If South Side Beaver beats Rochester, South Side Beaver finishes second, Union claims third and Rochester takes fourth. However, if Rochester beats South Side Beaver, there’s a chance WPIAL tiebreaker points will come into play to determine second place, with the head-to-head tiebreaker between the two tied teams that did not finish in second place used to determine third place.
Entering this week, South Side Beaver has a +22 margin in tiebreaker points, Rochester is at +15 and the Scotties are +10.
Braylon Thomas directs the Scotties’ offensive attack. Thomas has amassed 1,097 rushing yards on 145 totes and 12 touchdowns. He has completed 45 aerials in 99 attempts for 673 yards with six scores and 10 interceptions.
