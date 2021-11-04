The second season is finally here.
Six Lawrence County high school football teams have qualified for their respective district playoffs and they will take the field Friday night. Five of those teams will compete in WPIAL postseason brackets, while Wilmington is slated to do so in District 10.
All of the games begin at 7 p.m.
The Greyhounds are just one win away from reaching the District 10 championship game for a sixth consecutive season.
Ellwood City Lincoln (0-8) and Union (4-6) were the lone county schools to miss the playoffs. The Wolverines will enter the 2022 campaign on a 25-game losing streak.
NEW CASTLE (6-4)
AT HIGHLANDS (7-3)
This is a WPIAL Class 4A matchup. The Red Hurricane is the No. 9 seed, while the Golden Rams are seeded eighth.
New Castle is making its 29th appearance in the playoffs.
Last week, the ‘Canes surrendered what appears to be the most points in program history in a 63-6 road loss to Aliquippa. Earlier in the year, New Castle gave up 56 in a 56-7 loss to Central Valley.
New Castle was playing the Quips with the Parkway Conference championship on the line last week.
“There’s certainly a rebound factor after a disappointing loss in the fashion that we did. But, the sun comes up. The calendar turns. And we wore that thing all weekend,” ‘Canes coach Joe Cowart said. “I feel really good about how the kids showed good resolve and got back after it at practice.
“The practice has been really good all week. We certainly were aware of the emotional ramifications of last week. This football team earned the right to play for a conference championship and they earned the right to play in the playoffs. Now, they want to etch their name in New Castle football history. That’s the mindset that we have all had. We had to wash it away and move forward.”
This is the 13th all-time meeting between the schools. The ‘Canes own an 8-4 edge, but Highlands won the last encounter in overtime, 28-22, in 2019. It’s also the fourth career playoff meeting between the schools, with New Castle holding a 2-1 edge. Three of the four postseason battles have been played on the Golden Rams’ home soil.
“Highlands is excellent; they’re a very good football team,” Cowart said. “We have a history with Highlands with really good football teams. It’s not unfamiliar territory.
“To win a playoff game on the road, we have to do what good football teams do well and that’s block, tackle and take are of the ball well. When we do those things, we’re doing it at a high level. We have to stay more consistent and put our best foot forward.”
Quarterback Chris Hood leads the ‘Canes’ offensive attack. Hood has rushed for 726 yards on 128 attempts with 13 touchdowns. He has thrown for 895 yards on 68-of-145 passing with six touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
“Chris has had a really good season,” Cowart said. “He’s done a really good job of leading us. He’s such a warrior on both sides of the ball and he does such a good job of being a general on the field.
“We don’t expect anything more from Chris. He’s played at a high level for 10 games. I’m excited to see him get his first start in a playoff game.”
MOHAWK (5-5) AT CHARTIERS-HOUSTON (7-1)
This is a WPIAL Class 2A contest.
The Warriors are the No. 10 seed and the Buccaneers are the No. 7 seed.
Mohawk got things turned around a bit last week against Ellwood City. The Warriors ended a three-game losing streak with a 33-7 win.
“It was a huge game for us,” Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon said of the win over Ellwood. “Our guys believe we are a good football team. We showed that early in the season.
“We lost our quarterback J.C. Voss for a couple of games and we got out of some things. Then he came back for the Freedom game and we lost a hard-fought game. That made the Ellwood game big for confidence. The teams we beat early in the season were tough teams, playoff teams.
Last year, Mohawk turned in a 1-6 overall mark. This is the Warriors’ first postseason appearance since 2018.
Voss returned to the lineup against Freedom after missing the previous two games because of COVID. Voss leads the county in passing at 92 of 171 for 1,351 yards with 13 scores and six interceptions.
“Even when J.C. showed up to practice for the Freedom week, the energy was obvious,” McCutcheon said. “Losing two in a row was quickly forgotten. Everyone knew we were a completely different football team. The leader was back. The morale was high and the guys knew they were ready to make a surge.
The Buccaneers took second place in the Century Conference behind Washington.
“If you’re 7-1, you’re a good football team. That’s what stands out to me about Chartiers-Houston,” McCutcheon said. “Trying to find weaknesses to exploit, they don’t have any glaring ones to exploit. They’re good up front. They have some exceptional linemen.
“We’ll have to work to get points on the board. If we keep our mistakes down, we’re confident we can win. The Laurel game aside, the games we lost we had a hard time getting out of our own way early on. No team wants to play from behind the sticks. We feel if we go out and play good football game we will win this football game.”
NESHANNOCK (7-3) AT SERRA CATHOLIC (10-1)
This is a WPIAL Class 2A battle.
The Lancers come in seeded No. 11, while the Eagles are the No. 6 seed.
Neshannock compiled a 3-2 record on the road this season. Serra Catholic got two wins by forfeit (Carlynton, Ligonier Valley). The Eagles also topped Freeport the same week they picked up a forfeit victory.
“We talked about the playoffs a lot this week,” Lancers coach Fred Mozzocio said. “This team faced a lot of adversity throughout the year; we’ve been through a lot as a team.
“We’ve had some tragedy in our football family. We’ve had some injuries throughout the year. This group has been resilient and they’ve kept working hard.”
Quarterback Kurt Sommerfeld is back in the Lancers’ lineup after missing some time with an injury. Sommerfeld is 53 of 107 for 685 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions. He has scored six touchdowns as well.
“Kurt is a good leader. He’s very upbeat,” Mozzocio said. “He keeps guys moving. He knows how to get everyone in the right places.
“He’s been playing some secondary for us, too. He’s a great team leader and a great football leader.”
The Lancers will be without Cam’Ron Owens and Luciano DeLillo for the rest of the season with injuries they suffered in a loss to Mohawk earlier in the year.
“It’s been rough,” Mozzocio said. “The team has been resilient, though.
“We’re very excited at the opportunity to compete in the WPIAL playoffs. There are sixteen teams in the double-A bracket and we’re excited to be one of them.”
Peyton Weaver is Neshannock’s leading ball carrier with 843 rushing yards on 106 attempts with 12 touchdowns.
“Peyton Weaver has stepped up for us. Everyone has picked up the slack,” Mozzocio said.
McGUFFEY (5-5) AT LAUREL (10-0)
This is a WPIAL Class 2A confrontation.
The Highlanders make the trek to Lawrence County as the No. 14 seed. The Spartans are the No. 3 seed.
Laurel finished the regular season unbeaten for the first time in 44 seasons. The Spartans are bidding for their first playoff win since 2016.
Laurel is ranked No. 9 in the state poll as recognized by PennLive. The Spartans finished the regular season undefeated for the first time since 1977.
“There’s excitement in the whole community. It’s been a special year at Laurel,” Spartans coach Brian Cooper said. “We set a lot of school records. We’re explosive, fast and fun to watch.”
Despite the unblemished record, Cooper has his team focused on McGuffey.
“Everyone is 0-0,” Cooper said. “It matters what your record is coming out of the playoffs, not going in.”
Luke McCoy has put together quite a season for Laurel. McCoy leads the county in rushing yards (1,594 on 128 carries) and touchdowns (29). He has broke six school records this season, including all-time rushing leader and single-season rushing leader.
“Those records are not easy to attain,” Cooper said. “That gives you an idea of the talent he has.
“To say you’re on top in those categories is truly special. He’s a talented football player and he’s explosive.”
McGuffey has scored 41 points or more in four of its five wins. The Highlanders tallied 35 markers in their other win. Three of McGuffey’s losses have come by a combined 18 points.
“They’re very physical,” Cooper said. “They will bring some heat on the defensive side.
“They are similar to us from a couple of years ago. They’ll pound you. They run the veer option and the triple option, and you don’t see that very often. I’ve been around it enough, though. The game speed is totally different to what you see in practice. They do a nice job of mixing it up. They’re content at getting four and five yards a play.”
Cooper pointed out what the Spartans need to do to pick up the postseason win.
“We have to stop those third-down conversions and get their offense off the field,” he said. “The little things. Be better in the special teams and win the turnover battle. We know we have our work cut out for us.”
SHENANGO (3-6) AT CARMICHAELS (8-2)
This is a WPIAL Class 1A matchup.
The Wildcats are the No. 11 seed and the Mighty Mikes are the No. 6 seed.
Shenango had a chance to enter the playoffs with big momentum. Instead, the Wildcats were shut down in the regular season finale by Union in dropping a 16-6 verdict. Shenango has lost two straight after previously winning three in a row.
“The goal is to make the playoffs and we were able to do that,” Wildcats coach Jimmy Graham said. “What’s nice now is everybody is in the same situation. We are all 0-0.
“We talked to the team and said it’s an even playing field now and you have to go out and perform.”
The Wildcats’ ground game and defense was stellar in that three-game winning streak. C.J. Miller and Hunter Lively were rolling up yardage and the defense allowed just 19 total points in those three contests.
“Limit turnovers, limit penalties, execute on offense and play good defense,” Graham said of what his team needs to do to get back to playing like they did in that stretch. “We had all of that happening against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
“We played good teams the last two weeks (Rochester and Union). That was definitely our message to the team. We play in a strong conference. We think that we play good football up here in our conference (Big Seven).”
Miller leads Shenango’s ground game with 661 yards on 131 attempts with six touchdowns. Aaron Martin will sit out another week with a knee injury for the Wildcats.
Last year, Shenango reached the WPIAL semifinals before being eliminated by Clairton.
Carmichaels finished one game behind Tri-County South conference champ West Greene.
“Carmichaels has a good record and they play hard-nosed football,” Graham said. “They like to run the ball. They’re dynamic.
“We have to try to control what they do. They swarm to the ball on defense. They’re a good team. They’ll be a tough matchup for us.”
WILMINGTON (6-2) VS. NORTHWESTERN (7-0)
This is a District 10, Class 2A semifinal affair and it will be played at Edinboro University.
The Greyhounds are the No. 3 seed in District 10 and the Wildcats are the No. 2 seed.
Wilmington is the five-time defending district champion. The Greyhounds, though, were undefeated going into the playoffs three of those years and had one loss the other two seasons.
“We’re thrilled at the opportunity to compete in the playoffs,” Greyhounds coach Brandon Phillian said. “It’s always an exciting time for our team.
“When you have a young team, you look to see growth of your team. Incremental growth. When you can grow incrementally, you’ve shown significant growth. I feel like each week we have gotten better and I’m excited for where we are.”
The Wildcats are outscoring the opposition, 43.7-5.7.
“They have a veteran team,” Phillian said of Northwestern. “When you look at the offense, their quarterback (Ryan Tewell) is a dual-threat kid. He can beat you with his arm and legs.
“They have a good line; they’re a really good football team. We expect it to be a good game.”
Wilmington is on a two-game winning streak after suffering a 54-0 home loss to Farrell on Oct. 8.
“Through adversity comes character and that’s helped our team learn how to battle and ultimately conquer adversity,” Phillian said. “I think we’re in a good spot offensively. The last two games of the regular season, the offense has played very well with good balance.
“We’re in a really good spot defensively, too. We’ve limited the opponents in points and yardage. Any time the defense is creating turnovers that’s a big thing.”
Running back Luke Edwards leads Wilmington’s offense with 831 rushing yards on 95 carries with 18 touchdowns. Quarterback Tuff McConahy is 50 of 81 through the air for 709 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
Wilmington welcomes back two key players to the lineup this week in Ben Miller and Gage DeCaprio. Both players sat out the last two games with injuries. Miller had a shoulder injury and DeCaprio was in concussion protocol and nursing a knee injury.
“We’re as healthy as we’ve been in a while,” Phillian said. “They will be back in the lineup and ready to go.”
The Greyhounds enter the District 10 playoffs on a 10-game D-10 winning streak. This appears to be the first time Wilmington will compete at Edinboro University.
Wilmington has won all 11 meetings against Northwestern. The Greyhounds are 41-9 all-time in the District 10 playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.