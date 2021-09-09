The Week 2 high school football schedule has been a work in progress all week.
Finally, it's game day.
Wilmington High had its regularly-scheduled road game with Oil City canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Oilers' program. The Greyhounds found a replacement for that matchup by scheduling St. Thomas Aquinas on Tuesday. But that game was wiped out the next day when the Knights were unavailable to play. Thursday, Wilmington secured Liberty-Benton (Ohio) for this week's matchup, which will be played.
Shenango's clash at Ellwood City Lincoln also was wiped out because of COVID contact tracing within the Wolverines' program.
That leaves four games on the docket for this week, with just five of the eight county teams scheduled to play. This will be the third week in a row that at least one team has had the week off.
All of the games are nonconference.
Following are the list of games:
NEW CASTLE (1-1) AT MARS (0-2), 7 P.M.
The Red Hurricane climbed into the win column in impressive fashion last week. New Castle allowed just two first downs and -16 yards of total offense in a 41-6 home win over Quaker Valley.
This marks the 'Canes' first road battle of the year. The Planets lost to North Hills (37-0) and Shaler (25-6). New Castle also lost to Shaler, 37-20.
Quarterback Chris Hood paces the 'Canes' offense. He ranks second on the team in rushing with 128 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns. Hood paces the county with 259 passing yards on 22-of-42 completions with two touchdown and a pair of interceptions.
AMBRIDGE (0-2) AT LAUREL (2-0), 7 P.M.
The Spartans built a 21-0 halftime lead last week on the road against Shenango and held on for a 21-13 win. A late interception by Chase Tinstman sealed Laurel's win.
The Bridgers, who compete in Class 3A, lost to Wheeling Central Catholic (36-14) and North Catholic (41-0). The Spartans compete in Class 2A.
Luke McCoy leads the county in rushing with 248 yards on 20 attempts and four scores.
UNION (2-0) AT NESHANNOCK (2-0), 7 P.M.
The Scotties are 2-0 for the first time since 2017. That's also the last time Union reached the playoffs and won a playoff game. The Scotties are looking for their first 3-0 start since 2000.
Union is averaging 40 points per game.
Neshannock's defense has been stingy through two games. The Lancers allowed a safety and a touchdown in the opener against Shenango, which resulted in a 42-8 victory. Neshannock blanked South Side Beaver last week, 27-0.
The Scotties' Tyler Staub is 8 of 18 through the air for 248 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Cam'Ron Owens has rushed for 195 yards on 36 carries and three scores for the Lancers.
This is the first meeting between the teams since 2015, which Neshannock won, 54-12.
ROCHESTER AT MOHAWK (1-1), 7 P.M.
Both schools posted seven-point wins last week. The Warriors edged Cornell (14-7) and the Rams upended New Brighton (27-20).
The Rams are coached by Shenango graduate Gene Matsook.
Mohawk quarterback J.C. Voss ranks third in the county with 239 passing yards. He is 16-of-39 passing with three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.
WILMINGTON (1-0) AT LIBERTY-BENTON, OHIO (2-1), 7 P.M. SATURDAY
The Greyhounds secured their opponent Thursday morning. The Eagles are based in Findlay, Ohio, which is located just over 200 miles one way from Wilmington High.
The Greyhounds rolled in the opener, a 50-0 decision over Reynolds, on Aug. 27. Securing a game avoids a rare two-week bye for Wilmington.
Liberty-Benton defeated Leipsic, 14-0, before falling to Archbold, 44-14. Last week, the Eagles rolled past Arlington, 41-6.
The Greyhounds' Luke Edwards rushed for 150 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns in the win over Reynolds in the opener.
