Week Zero is behind us in high school football around the county and state.
Seven of the eight Lawrence County football programs have one game in the books. Ellwood City Lincoln will trot its squad on the field for the first matchup Friday.
There was plenty to be impressed with from the county schools in the opening week. The teams gave us plenty of things to learn from as the season starts to evolve.
Here are a few items county fans learned about the teams that took the field for the opener.
PRETTY DOMINANT
Laurel was unstoppable offensively against North East. The Spartans routed North East at home, 56-6. Laurel had nine possessions for the game. The first eight drives all ended up in the visitors' end zone.
The Spartans' kickoff coverage team got plenty of work against the Grapepickers. Luke McCoy ran wild against North East. And he only needed five carries to roll up 155 yards and three touchdowns.
Three of Laurel's touchdown drives were only one-play drives. The Spartans did very little wrong in that game.
FLEXING THEIR MUSCLES
Neshannock got off to a bit of a slow start. The Lancers trailed 8-0 to visiting Shenango. But once Neshannock got going, the hosts couldn't be stopped.
The Lancers reeled off 42 unanswered points in a 42-8 victory over the Wildcats. Neshannock is tough to beat at home and it proved that again in Saturday's win. The Lancers also proved they are not a one-man show, boasting many offensive weapons.
NUMBERS ARE JUST NUMBERS
Union never has an overflow of players on its roster. The Scotties are routinely battling to get about 25 players out for the team each year. It makes practices challenging on a day-to-day basis at The U.
Regardless of how many players Union coach Stacy Robinson has on his team, there's always one constant with the team: there's not a shortage of athletes.
Braylon Thomas scored two touchdowns and threw for another for Union. Quarterback Tyler Staub threw for nearly 100 yards. Mike Gunn and Jackson Clark were both factors in the game. Robinson will look to spread the ball around to these athletes throughout the year.
RINSE AND REPEAT
Wilmington came into the season with plenty of question marks. Perhaps 16 of them. That's how many players the Greyhounds lost to graduation from last season's team. It was a team that won the program's fifth consecutive District 10 championship (Class 2A) and nailed down a berth in the state title game for the third time in the last four years.
Reynolds came to town. Yep, the defending D-10, Class 1A champ. The Raiders lost just one game last year, to Jeannette, in the state semifinals.
Wilmington's wing-T offense will be challenged with new starters at quarterback and in the backfield. That was the popular opinion going into the game.
Quarterback Tuff McConahy did just fine under center. Running back Luke Edwards amassed 150 yards on 11 attempts and three touchdowns. Exceptional work from Edwards and his offensive line. It added up to a 50-0 Wilmington win, courtesy of a 28-point third quarter.
And the 'Hounds Hammer defense pitched a shutout. Pretty much standard for what fans have been accustomed to. Big performances. Stellar defense. And an easy Wilmington win.
THE JURY IS STILL OUT
Ellwood City Lincoln played a scrimmage last week against Western Beaver. The Wolverines will take the field for the first time in the regular season this year Friday night when they travel to Union.
Ellwood is looking to end a 17-game losing streak. And third-year coach Joe Lamenza also is bidding for his first victory as the program's coach.
