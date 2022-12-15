Wow!
The Union High football team had us routinely reacting with that one word answer this season. A key play. A big win. A championship. It didn’t matter, we all could be heard saying ‘wow!’
The clock struck midnight for the Scotties deep into the fourth quarter of their PIAA Class 1A championship loss to Steelton-Highspire, a 22-8 setback, just a week ago. But, once the WPIAL playoffs started on Nov. 4, the slipper fit Cinderella perfectly.
Union was a 10 seed in the WPIAL playoffs. Hosting a playoff game was out the window in the 16-team field. No problem. The Scotties rolled past Burgettstown in the first round, 32-7.
Everybody knew from looking at the brackets when the pairings were released what was on the horizon in the quarterfinals — a rematch with Big Seven Conference member Laurel. Neither team set their sights on a possible second encounter. Instead, they stayed focused on their first-round foes. Then, the inevitable was set to happen.
Laurel won the regular season battle over Union, 28-22, in overtime. This time, it would be different. The Scotties hung on for a 30-28 decision over the Spartans to reach the WPIAL semifinals.
Union was no longer playing with house money. The team was full of confidence and it was playing its best ball at the right time. That good play and confidence led to an 18-16 verdict over another conference rival — Rochester — in the semifinals.
The deck was really stacked against the Scotties in the WPIAL championship game. A 10 seed was taking on top-seeded Bishop Canevin. The Crusaders grabbed all of the attention and headlines all season long. Union was the new kid in town. People that didn’t know much about the Scotties had to read up on them just to understand the road they traveled to this point.
In the end, Union displayed what we all knew. The entire program has a heart of a champion and that showed big time in a 26-0 victory over Bishop Canevin in the district championship game.
One final hurdle stood between the Scotties and their first trip to the state championship game. That was Port Allegany, a physical, ball-control team. Union took control and withstood a late Port Allegany flurry to reach the state championship game, 46-36.
Union proved it could overcome any style it went up against. Ground and pound teams like Rochester, Port Allegany, and even Laurel, which excels on the ground, to an aerial circus team like Bishop Canevin.
The state championship was up for grabs in the middle of the fourth quarter. The Scotties tacked on a safety to get within 13-8 early in the final frame. That score held until Steelton-Highspire went up 20-8 with 5:33 left and then 22-8 after a safety 1:31 later.
It’s understandable for the players and coaches to feel down. They gave every ounce of what they had all season, including in the state championship game.
I often think back to one of the final scenes in the movie ‘Moneyball.’ The movie is about the 2002 Oakland Athletics and how general manager Billy Beane was utilizing cost-cutting tactics to put together a winner on the field. It led to the Athletics winning a record 20 straight games, making the playoffs, before ultimately losing to Minnesota in the American League Division Series in five games.
The dialogue from the key scene in question from that movie:
Billy Beane: “I really wanted to win here. I really did.”
Peter Brand, Beane’s special assistant: “I think you won pretty big, Billy.”
Beane: “Pete, we lost. We lost.”
Brand: “It’s only been a few days. Give yourself some time to get over it.”
Beane: “Man, I don’t get over these things, ever.”
They later go into a room to watch film of a team’s minor league player hitting a home run 60 feet over the fence. The player fell down rounding first base and was embarrassed. What he didn’t realize was the ball went sailing over the fence. He did something great and didn’t realize it right away.
You can’t help but associate Union with the Oakland Athletics. The Scotties won 12 of their 16 games. Contended for the Big Seven Conference championship. Made the WPIAL playoffs. Won the program’s first WPIAL championship since 1959, including the first outright crown. Reached the first state championship game in program history. Established a school record for wins in a single season.
It may take a little bit for the players and coaches, even the team’s supporters, to realize how special this season was.
In the end, these Scotties won. They won pretty big.
KEY THANK YOU’S
Throughout the course of a sports season, we get great help along the way from many different sources to bring our readers the best coverage.
We thank and appreciate the photography efforts of Jen Miles, Susan W. Patton, Cameron Horning, Paul Burdick and Clark’s Studio.
James Dotson and his Lawrence County Sportsnet staff always give us helpful statistical tidbits here and there.
Larry Kelly and the Law Firm of LGKG also provided a big hand with their sponsorship and Kelly’s contributions on Gridiron, and later with Tipoff.
Here’s to a great holiday season and more great coverage during the winter sports!
(Poniewasz is the sports editor at the New Castle News. E-mail him at rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com)
