The sports world is on fire right now as we get ready to turn the calendar to November.
The high school football playoffs will open soon. High school basketball is not far off. and county athletes are having a great deal of success.
Just randomly thinking of sports triggers any sports fan, reporter or editor to have many thoughts on the subject.
Following are some of what this fan is feeling:
HOW ‘BOUT THEM ‘CANES
From 1-5 a season ago to playing for a Parkway Conference championship, this New Castle team has turned things around quickly. There are a lot of playmakers and athleticism on this team. The sky is the limit for the ‘Canes. Cutting out penalties will go a long way to not only winning Friday’s game at Aliquippa, but advancing far in the WPIAL playoffs and possibly the PIAA bracket as well.
HAVE YOU WATCHED THEM?
Laurel is good. OK, that’s selling the Spartans incredibly short. This team is on fire and only Shenango in a nonconference matchup has been able to slow down the Spartans. The Spartans, though, still came away with the hard-fought road win.
If you haven’t had a chance to watch Laurel play, you’re missing out. Big time. The offense is in high gear, there are playmakers at every position and Luke McCoy is leading that charge. Quarterback Kobe DeRosa doubles as the punter, but he doesn’t get much work in that capacity. This is a team that likely will compete in the WPIAL championship game. and beyond.
FUTILITY
Ellwood City Lincoln has lost 24 straight games. Twenty-four. Things haven’t went well for the Wolverines at all this season. Or for quite a while, in fact. Ellwood City has scored 33 total points this year and the team has been shut out in four of its seven games.
A GREAT SEASON
Lawrence County is set to have at least five teams participate in the playoffs. A sixth — Shenango — will qualify with a win Friday against Union or with some help if the Wildcats lose. Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Castle and Wilmington all have officially qualified for the postseason.
Lawrence County getting six teams to the postseason dance out of eight is pretty impressive. Union opened league play with a big win over Rochester, which has clinched second place outright. The Scotties then promptly followed that up with five straight losses, including four in a row where they led in the second half. It’s a season of what could have been for Union.
Let that sink in: five teams from the county are going to the playoffs, very likely a sixth. and a seventh would have been very possible with the right amount of luck.
TOTALLY RIDICULOUS
That’s about the only way to assess the current college football overtime rules. and the previous rules, for that matter. Penn State and Illinois played nine (9) overtimes on Saturday. That’s a cosmetic number in all actuality. Why? Because starting in the third overtime, each team only had a two-point conversion attempt to serve as an overtime. One play.
Who comes up with these rules? Yes, I get it, it’s for safety purposes. They’re trying to reduce the possibility of severe injuries. I guess nobody can get severely hurt on a two-point conversion attempt? It is, after all, “A PLAY”. What are we doing here? These rules are ludicrous and I hope the ineptitude each team displayed trying to convert each two-point conversion will prove that to the NCAA.
Penn State and Illinois were 3 of 14 combined on two-point tries. That’s terrible. Great job of coaching by Illinois coach Mickey Mouse. Check that, being told it really is Bret Bielema, who is the team’s head coach. His team rushes for about 350 yards in regulation. But, why would a running play work in overtime? Throw the ball and see if we can drag this out longer. That’s what Illinois did. Pass after pass. Overtime after overtime. The third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh overtimes went scoreless. What a time to be alive. Thanks, Bielema, for volunteering to be the fourth Stooge.
However, I should be careful what I wish for. They may adopt a rule, for safety purposes, that after the second overtime, one captain for each team will walk to midfield and a referee will flip a coin. The visiting team calls it prior to the flip, if the visiting team calls it right, they get the win. But if not, the home team claims the victory. That’s not too much worse than what they are doing now with overtime. After all, it would be for “safety purposes”.....RIGHT?
I hope the high school football rules committee isn’t taking note of the NCAA overtime rules and wanting to make changes.
A BAD DISPLAY
If you have watched any amount of football, at any level, it’s hard to disagree with this: tackling is certainly a lost art in football. Every game you watch is littered with missed tackles. The old adage is you can call holding on every play. Well, you can find several missed tackles on every play. It’s at every level of football. The pros aren’t immune to a missed tackle and neither are college or high school players. I guess they feel they’re playing flag football?
Wrap up, people. It’s a big aspect of the game. Blocking and tackling is how any coach will simplify the keys to the game. I’m just not so sure how well those keys are achieved when tackling is not a part of the game.
IT’S ABOUT TIME
For years when the football pairings were announced, one common question I would ask coaches is “wouldn’t it be better if the pairings were released on Sunday? Or Saturday, if possible?” It just makes sense to do that. Sure, coaches would all reply with “neither team has an advantage. They’re all working on the same timetable.” and that’s not only fair, but very true. But, releasing them on Monday around 8 p.m. or so means you get three total days of preparation (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday). Monday is mostly lost by the time you receive your opponent and you can’t count game day because prep time is over, it’s time to ride with your gameplan.
Well, well, well. Look at what the WPIAL did this season. It’s been 20 years in the making (20 years in western Pennsylvania for me pushing for earlier pairings releases), but the district FINALLY took my suggestion of giving coaches a little more usual of a routine of getting ready for a game by having the pairings released this coming Saturday. Wow, I guess anything truly is possible. Welcome to the common sense party, WPIAL. Happy to have you. You’re more than fashionably late.
LOOKING AHEAD
We’re just about a month or so away from the start of the first official day of high school basketball practice. Say what? Basketball? The football playoffs are just about to start. That’s true, but basketball is right around the corner.
LOSING A LEGEND
Last week, Lawrence County and the Neshannock community lost a legend when Bob Bleggi passed away at the age of 85. Bleggi was involved for over 50 years as a teacher and coach at Neshannock. He was a football and track and field coach, as well as the school’s athletic director.
For years, the New Castle News sports staff relied on Bleggi’s knowledge and insight on a wealth of sports matters. I don’t ever recall him being incorrect. If you wanted details on something, you could count on getting them with full accuracy from Bleggi.
Rest in peace, Mr. Bleggi. You will be missed.
A WARM WELCOME
The New Castle News sports department welcomed the arrival of our latest employee. Cody Pattison officially began his News sports department tenure on Monday and we’re happy to have him on board.
If you see Cody out and about at an event, feel free to get better acquainted and welcome him to Lawrence County. He arrives by way of Washington, Pa., and he is a 2013 Trinity High graduate.
(Poniewasz Jr. is the New Castle News sports editor. He can be contacted at rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com)
