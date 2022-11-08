Common sense rarely prevails in this thing we call life.
That might be the one universal thing we can all agree on.
Some like blue, others prefer red.
Army for some, Navy for others.
Many bleed black and gold, while others (for whatever reason) hitch their wagon to Brownie the Elf. And if you laughed uncontrollably at the name Brownie the Elf, that’s not a surprise. You should have.
Those are just a few examples of things we possibly disagree on.
It’s safe to say one thing we all will unite on is this: if the WPIAL has a decision to make, no matter the topic, they will foul it up royally. And that was kept very G-rated.
The WPIAL released the football playoff pairings on Oct. 29 and the first thing we noticed was Laurel and Union were both on the same side of the bracket in Class 1A.
No problem.
Fans and media could look ahead at what possibly lies in front of them. A Spartans win over Carmichaels advances them to the quarterfinals. No problem, rocking chair winner for Laurel. A Scotties victory over Burgettstown advances them to the quarterfinals against Laurel. Also an easy winner for Union.
That set up what we all were hoping for. Laurel vs. Union, Round 2. The Spartans won the first meeting of the Big Seven Conference rivals, 28-22, in overtime on Sept. 23. A true classic. It was one of those games that it was a shame someone had to lose.
Then we sat around waiting for the answer to the key question: where will they play that game? Knowing the ignorance of the WPIAL as we all do, any site was up for debate. No matter how little sense it made.
Ultimately, we learned the game would be played at Shenango on Friday night. Fine, it’s in Lawrence County. So that’s a win for the WPIAL.
But, to play it at Shenango? Why? Because the Wildcats’ field has FieldTurf? Really? That’s your reason?
The WPIAL notes on its website that quarterfinal games would be at the host sites. It does not specify about teams with grass being forced to play elsewhere.
The mention states: “The Section Champion in each section will host their opponent in their opening round of the playoffs. In all other opening games, the higher seeded team will host their opponent in the first round and quarterfinals.”
Laurel did what it had to do. The Spartans went out and ran the table in the Big Seven. Undefeated in conference play. They got to play at home in the first round, but were not afforded that same opportunity that they earned on the field.
Dear, WPIAL. It is Monday, Nov. 7 as I write this. The WPIAL plays four of its championship games, including Class 1A, at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium. And wouldn’t ya know, Acrisure Stadium has grass, the same exact surface that Laurel plays on. So, if it’s good enough to play a championship game on grass, why wouldn’t it be good enough to play a quarterfinal game on?
I was at the Laurel-Carmichaels game last Friday night, and I was walking around on the field after the game doing interviews, too. The field was in fantastic shape. Not that I’m a qualified groundskeeper. But, the field was incredible.
To say Laurel got the shaft on this one would be selling it short. They got hosed, screwed even, out of hosting a quarterfinal game. Teams are hosting games this round. Just ask Neshannock, which does have FieldTurf, sure. But if your reasoning for hosting this round is FieldTurf over grass, then the obvious question remains: why play the championship games on grass?
Granted, when it comes time to play the game, nothing is different. The dimensions are universal. A stadium is a stadium. Once the game starts, the site and surface won’t matter.
But, it’s another classic case of common sense more than skipping a beat with the WPIAL.
(Poniewasz is the sports editor at the New Castle News. Email him at rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com)
