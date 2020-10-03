It took more than 48 minutes, but the Union High football team found a way to get a win Friday night.
Jackson Clark's five-yard overtime touchdown and a defensive stop on a two-point conversion in the extra session pushed the Scotties to a 20-18 WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference home win over Cornell.
"I can't remember the last time we were in overtime," veteran Union coach Stacy Robinson said. "I was in a playoff game in overtime. I haven't been in overtime in a while. I had to rethink what I wanted to do."
Robinson was indeed correct, it had been a long time since the Scotties (2-2 conference, 2-2 overall) played an overtime game. The two-point win over the Raiders (1-3, 1-3) was the first overtime game for Union since a 21-13 triple-overtime road loss at Sto-Rox in 2001.
The win also keeps the Scotties' postseason hopes alive. They are in sole possession of fourth place in the Big Seven. The top two teams in each conference plus two wild cards around Class 1A reach the WPIAL playoffs.
Clark scored on a 4-yard run with 3:36 to go in regulation, tying the score at 12-12. He then added the two point conversion, but it was called back on a holding penalty. The two-point run after the penalty failed and the score remained deadlocked at 12.
"I'm disappointed because it never should have went to overtime. We didn't execute," Robinson said. "We didn't play well. I knew Cornell is a good football team. They have players.
"I think when I get home and it's about midnight, I'll be a little more happier with the win. It was a hard-fought win."
The Scotties were whistled for a horse collar tackle on the kickoff, giving Cornell the ball at the hosts 29 with just 3:29 to go in regulation. But on third and 16 from the 35, Raiders quarterback E.J. Dawson was intercepted in the end zone by Anthony Nealy.
Union took over at its 20 with 1:41 left and marched to the Cornell 15 with 11 seconds left and no timeouts remaining. However, Scotties quarterback Tyler Staub was tackled in bounds and the clock expired sending the game to overtime.
"I sure didn't want to give the ball back to them deep in our own end the way we were playing," Robinson said. "I just wanted to get it out past the 35. Then we went into our two-minute offense that we practice. Some kids made some plays. That's what you need."
Cornell won the overtime toss and deferred, giving Union the first crack at scoring in the extra session.
Clark wasted little time in giving the Scotties their first lead. He carried the ball twice, each of them going for five yards. The second tote found the end zone. He also added the two-point conversion run for a 20-12 lead.
"I wouldn't have been able to score without the blocking," Clark said. "It feels great to get an overtime win."
Clark rushed for 147 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns and a two-point conversion.
"He's not a U-Haul, he's a tractor trailer," Robinson said. "He's a big 18-wheeler and he carried us again tonight. That's what we expect of him.
"I'm happy for him. He works hard. He's a heck of a kid. He was a downhill runner tonight. He was determined, kicking teeth out."
Though Union needed just two plays to find the end zone in overtime, Cornell was able to do it in one play. Timothy Henderson dashed in from 10 yards out to draw the Raiders within 20-18. But the Scotties' defense stuffed Cornell's two-point attempt that would have tied it and extend the game to a second overtime.
Union returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday when it travels to Moon High School for a matchup with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (3-1, 3-1). The game was originally slated for Oct. 10, but was moved up to Friday.
