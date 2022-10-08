The losing streak continues for the New Castle High football team.
A safety and a late pick-six proved to be the difference as the Red Hurricane dropped a 22-13 WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference home matchup to Chartiers Valley on Friday night.
Rudy Morris put the game away when he picked off New Castle quarterback Kyrell Harris and raced 77 yards for a touchdown with 7.6 seconds remaining in the game. Chad Wright’s successful extra point made it a two-score game.
New Castle, which has lost six in a row, is now 0-4 in the Parkway and 1-6 overall.
“That’s on me. I was hoping to get in field goal range,” first-year ‘Canes coach Stacy Robinson said of the late interception. “We have a good kicker in Angel Porras. I was hoping to throw a hitch and get out of bounds.
“I guess their corner made a great play on it. We needed six or seven more yards on it to be in field goal range.”
Though the game was seemingly over as it was a two-score contest, Robinson elected to run one play after the kickoff. The play started with 1.1 second left and was a pass to the sideline to Tyler Leekins. Leekins was tackled out of bounds on the Colts’ sideline and flags flew. When it was done, both teams were whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct and an ejection was made.
Leekins showed his frustration at the announcement, which carries a one-game suspension.
“Probably in hindsight, for me, I probably should have just took a knee and got out of there,” Robinson said. “But, the kids played so hard, I wanted to try for one more score. I feel bad that they’re losing like that.
“It’s just a little altercation. I guess it was chippy. It was a hard-fought game by both teams. I’m not blaming anyone, they’re high school kids. I don’t think we boiled over, but we suffered the bad end of that deal. I believe Tyler Leekins was the one kicked out. I’m not completely sure, if that’s the case, he’ll be out for the Aliquippa game. I’m waiting to get clarity on it.”
The teams were tied at 13 at the half. Chartiers Valley (1-3, 1-6) took the lead for good on a safety. Malik Jefferson dropped back to punt standing deep in his own end zone. The snap was low and it trickled through the end zone to give the Colts the lead for good at 15-13 with 6:14 to go in the third period.
“We had a new snapper in this week. We’ve had so many injuries,” Robinson said. “There’s pressure in these games. We just didn’t get it done.
Dom Morzek is the new snapper. He’s never snapped before. We’re down about three snappers.”
The ‘Canes punted two straight drives, then turned the ball over on downs at the Chartiers Valley 28 with 4:34 remaining in the game.
New Castle’s final drive prior to the one-play effort with 1.1 second ended in the pick-six.
Harris finished 8 of 20 for 105 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He threw first-half scoring strikes of 29 yards to Tayshaun Wilkins and 2 yards to Jefferson.
“The interceptions, the one was at the end of the half and we were trying to get something going,” Robinson said. “Kyrell is getting better. It’s tough. He’s young, our offensive line is young and inexperienced and he’s under a lot of fire each week and he’s getting better.”
Jefferson led the ‘Canes in rushing with 90 yards on 16 carries.
“Malik Jefferson is our warhorse,” Robinson said. “He plays both sides of the ball. We were able to feed it to him. We were able to establish the run and we didn’t have to pass it as much.”
New Castle returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday when it squares off against Aliquippa. The game is a home matchup for the Quips (4-0, 6-0), but they are playing their home matchups this season at Freedom because their stadium is being renovated.
“We faced giants before. We’ll have to get ready to face another giant,” Robinson said. “Usually our kids respond. I’m hoping they respond again. The challenge is ahead of us again.”
Aliquippa is the No. 1 ranked team in the state in Class 4A as ranked by PennLive.
