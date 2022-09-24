The New Castle High football team faced a monumental task Friday night.
The Red Hurricane entertained defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Central Valley in a WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference matchup.
The Warriors, who won those titles last year in Class 3A before the realignment, came in ranked No. 4 in the state in the latest poll in Class 4A as recognized by PennLive. To top it off, Central Valley owned a 31-game winning streak as well.
Make it 32.
The Warriors built a 14-point first-quarter lead and cruised to a 54-0 win over the host Red Hurricane at Taggart Stadium.
“They’re defending state champs for a reason,” first-year New Castle coach Stacy Robinson said. “They have a great program and it keeps rolling.
“They execute on both sides of the ball. We were outgunned tonight, for sure.”
The ‘Canes (0-2 conference, 1-4 overall) were missing Markus Evans, Antonio Gardner, Nyeem Rogers and Robert Reid because of injuries.
“We can’t afford to miss anybody and we missed a bunch tonight, plus some backups that play a lot,” Robinson said. “No need to cry about it, we just have to get it done.”
Running back Kaevon Gardner returned to the lineup for New Castle after missing the last two games with a lower-body injury. Kaevon Gardner rushed nine times for 25 yards.
“He’s a difference-maker, that’s for sure,” Robinson said of Kaevon Gardner. “We missed him the last two-and-a-half weeks. He can get things done for you.
“He has the ability to put the ball in the end zone from anywhere on the field.”
New Castle playmaker Tyler Leekins was helped off the field late in the third quarter on a kickoff return. Leekins was favoring his left leg.
Leekins has scored four of the team’s 12 touchdowns on the season.
“No word,” Robinson said of a preliminary status of Leekins. “The injuries are taking their toll on us. He’s a big part of everything we do.”
The ‘Canes amassed just 114 total yards, compared to 404 for the Warriors. Sixteen of New Castle’s yards came after halftime. The ‘Canes turned the ball over four times.
“Inconsistency,” Robinson said of the ‘Canes’ offense. “Playing good in spurts, you can’t win games doing that.”
Central Valley (2-0, 5-0) led 35-0 at the half and the entire second half was played with a running clock.
“There’s no need to go in there at halftime and scream like a raving maniac,” Robinson said. “We just tried to get on the board in the second half, see if we could come out and execute and get better.”
New Castle travels to Montour (1-1, 2-3) for a conference matchup at 7 p.m. Friday. The Spartans defeated Ambridge on Friday night, 21-3.
“They’re another good football program with good coaches. We have to go down there and be ready,” Robinson said.
