McKEES ROCKS — New Castle High was right where it wanted to be late in the first quarter.
The Red Hurricane trailed, 14-7, but had driven to the Montour 24-yard line. A bad snap, however, moved the ball back near midfield and the ‘Canes never recovered.
The Spartans scored 27 straight points following the miscue, and never looked back Friday night as they cruised to a 47-22 victory in WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference play at Thomas J. Birko Memorial Stadium.
“We’ve seen throughout the course of the year our margin of error is slim,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “So, if we miss an assignment or something goes sideways, then that becomes a compound effect for us. As a coaching staff, we’ve got to figure out a way where it doesn’t become the end all be all if something bad happens. It falls squarely on our shoulders.”
Montour took the opening kickoff and drove 60 yards in seven plays to take the early lead. Gannon Kadlecik capped the drive with a 14-yard TD run to give the hosts a 7-0 lead a little over two minutes into the contest.
Later in the quarter, New Castle’s special teams set up the ‘Canes deep in Spartans territory as Austin Kelly blocked Craig Sonson’s punt to give his team the football at the Montour 11.
“Our special teams have done a great job all season long,” Cowart said. “Austin’s been a stalwart for us on special teams this year. He really was a shining star out there for us tonight. He made two big plays on special teams.”
On the next play from scrimmage, Mike Wells hit Donny Cade for a touchdown pass. Cade’s point-after kick knotted the score at 7-all with 6:51 remaining in the opening stanza.
Kadlecik gave Montour (1-1, 3-1) a 14-7 lead after one when he scored from a yard out on the ensuing possession.
The ‘Canes then drove from their own 43 to the Montour 24 on runs by Malachi Sherman. Facing a second-and-7 from the 24, the snap sailed over Wells’ head. The New Castle quarterback fell on the loose football at the Montour 47. A 2-yard pass play and a punt followed.
From there, the Spartans got rolling.
Luke Persinger connected with Diaun Pinkett on a 28-yard scoring strike, Zach Corletti broke free on a 90-yard punt return and Kadlecik scored on a 4-yard run as Montour grabbed a 34-7 lead at the half.
The Spartans’ lead increased to 40-7 midway through the third quarter on an 11-yard TD run by Caleb Williams.
New Castle broke its scoring drought on its next possession as Sherman scored on a 17-yard run. The ‘Canes were set up once again deep in Montour territory as Kelly recovered a fumbled punt at the Spartans 23.
Montour added a Carletti 7-yard run on the third play of the fourth quarter before New Castle closed out the scoring on a 3-yard Sherman scamper.
Sherman led New Castle with 186 yards on 20 carries.
“He’s developed into a really formidable back for us,” Cowart said of Sherman. “The guys up front believe in him. They were able to create some seems, and he doesn’t miss them. He gets what he’s supposed to get when he runs the football.”
Montour held a 480-239 edge in total offense. Kadlecik led the way on the ground with 161 yards on 25 carries. Williams added 92 yards on 11 carries. Persinger completed 11 of 16 passes for 157 yards and a score.
“We’ve played good teams all year,” Cowart said. “But I think those guys collectively up front moved us more than we’ve been moved. Coach (Lou) Cerro does a great job of getting his guys ready and schematically, they’re just solid. You know you’re going to have to earn it when you play Montour. They just made a boatload more plays than we did tonight.”
New Castle will host Beaver on Friday in a conference matchup.
