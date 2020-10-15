The Blackhawk and New Castle high football teams will be playing after all.
The teams rescheduled their postponed football game for Oct. 30 at Taggart Stadium, the first week of the WPIAL playoffs, taking advantage of a PIAA decision to let teams extend the regular season.
Neither coach Joe Cowart's New Castle (0-2 Parkway Conference, 0-4 overall), team nor Blackhawk (1-2, 2-3) is in position to qualify for the WPIAL Class 4Aplayoffs in Class 4A. The Parkway Conference teams were originally schedule to play Friday, but a positive coronavirus test forced New Castle to shut down football activities for two weeks.
The PIAA board on Oct. 7 voted to let fall sports teams that miss the postseason or are eliminated from the playoffs continue to play games until Thanksgiving weekend.
The decision provides flexibility for teams facing COVID-19 concerns. A number of teams have skipped games this fall because of virus-related shutdowns.
Teams that qualify for the playoffs can schedule regular-season games for after they’re eliminated, if interested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.